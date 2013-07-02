Wimbledon Shopping Inspiration: White Dresses That Ace Our List

It's down to last five days of Wimbledon, and we’ve been glued to the tube eyeing the crisp, white dresses on the court. As the oldest tennis tournament around, it has steadfastly held onto tradition, becoming notorious for its unrelenting all-white dress code (even orange soles and bold sweatbands have been called out). But even so, it may be onto something. Crisp and classic, the (non)-color is a brilliant must. From collars to pleats, tennis fashion has proven that it can translate off the courts. Click through to take a swing at these tennis-inspired bright whites that don't need a racquet to be a hit.

