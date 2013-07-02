Wimbledon Shopping Inspiration: White Dresses That Ace Our List

Courtesy Photo
Andrea Cheng
Jul 02, 2013 @ 3:45 pm

It's down to last five days of Wimbledon, and we’ve been glued to the tube eyeing the crisp, white dresses on the court. As the oldest tennis tournament around, it has steadfastly held onto tradition, becoming notorious for its unrelenting all-white dress code (even orange soles and bold sweatbands have been called out). But even so, it may be onto something. Crisp and classic, the (non)-color is a brilliant must. From collars to pleats, tennis fashion has proven that it can translate off the courts. Click through to take a swing at these tennis-inspired bright whites that don't need a racquet to be a hit.

MORE:
Get Serena Williams' White Nike Dress 
Wimbledon 2013 Celebrity Fans
Shop Maria Sharapova's Tennis Dress

1 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Jil Sander Navy

This cotton-blend frock is perfect for brunch or weekend getaways.

$805; stylebop.com.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Quiksilver

This buttoned shirtdress cinches at the waist, which instantly creates an hourglass figure.

$48; quiksilver.com.
3 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Vanessa Bruno

Strike the right balance between sexy and ladylike in this structured silhouette that boasts full pleats, clean lines and a plunging neckline.

$391; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Try this sweet strappy floral mini.

$60; topshop.com.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy Photo

DKNY

The eyelet cotton dress could be mistaken for mesh from afar, but the embroidery is far too pretty to play ball in.

$315; net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy Photo

Parker

A flared skirt is the mark of a successful tennis-inspired dress.

$298; intermixonline.com.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy Photo

A.L.C.

Open-knit embroidered panels turn this sporty LWD sexy.

$595; barneys.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!