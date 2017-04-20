How to Get Willow Smith's Punk Rock Look

Punk, jock, femme fatale—this style maverick flirts with every archetype in an inspired mix of silver studs, varsity basics, and slick leather.

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Chanel lambskin, velvet, and grosgrain bag, $5,300; at select Chanel boutiques. Michael Kors embossed leather skirt, $475; michaelkors.com. Golden by Tna for Aritzia cotton sweater, $88; aritzia.com for similar style. Dr. Martens leather boots, $135; shoebuy.com. Armani Exchange leather jacket, $550; armaniexchange.com. Gabriel & Co. diamond and 14kt white gold earrings, $680 (was $330); gabrielny.com for similar style.

Shop the look (clockwise from left): Coach 1941 leather and cotton jacket, $795; coach.com for similar style. Eddie Borgo brass and enamel necklace, $240; eddieborgo.com. L'Agence studded denim jeans, $345; intermixonline.com. MCM Worldwide leather backpack, $1150; mcmworldwide.com. Chanel Hydra Beauty Essence Mist, $90; nordstrom.com.