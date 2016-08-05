Taylor Schilling, Amanda Seyfried, and More Stars Want You to Know "You Got This"

The Olympics, kicking off today, may just be the epitome of confidence in a person. (How else do you get to a place of peak physical and mental strength?) But there's another event happening today that can help you show off your confidence, regardless of whether or not you're competing in any games.

Courtesy of Wildfang

InStyle's partner I Am That Girl recently teamed up with Wildfang, known as the online shop tomboys call home, to ask 17 celebrities (in honor of the 17-day span of the Olympics) to help create a limited-edition set of pins with designs inspired by how they boost their confidence. Stars like Taylor Schilling, Amanda Seyfried (both past participants of InStyle and I Am That Girl's #innerstyle column), Evan Rachel Wood, and Emmanuelle Chriqui all contributed to the "You Got This" collection, designed by Portland, Ore., artist Chelsea Snow, and featuring funny yet inspirational sayings like Schilling's "Fortune Favors the Bold" fortune cookie (below) and Seyfried's "Free Your Mind and the Rest Will Follow" turntable (bottom).

Courtesy of Wildfang

As for the stories behind Schilling and Seyfried's pins? "When I was asked to think of a moment in my life where I felt I needed extra courage, I immediately thought back to the decision I made to take the stage for the first time," says Seyfried, who starred in Neil LaBute's off-Broadway play The Way We Get By last year. "It was a life-changing event for me that proved that fighting fear can open you." Schilling's back-story shares that sentiment. "Doing things that scare me [make me feel confident]," she tells InStyle. "Then on the other side, looking back and knowing, 'I did I that, I survived that, I can do it again.' Those sorts of experiences accumulate into knowing I am capable."

Courtesy of Wildfang

Feeling inspired to pick up a pin of your own (or for a friend in need of a little boost)? Head to wildfang.com, where 100 percent of the proceeds of the $10 pins will go directly to I Am That Girl and its mission to change the way young women everywhere treat themselves and each other. "We hope these pins make women smile, and when they look at it, they hear a little voice in their head that says, 'Hey, you got this,'" says Emma McIlroy, Wildfang's CEO. To which we say: game on.