REASONS TO LOVE IT

Who doesn't want to rule the fashion kingdom? Designers delivered a menagerie of dresses, skirts, shorts, sweaters, and coats often mixed with fur-real, faux, or screen-printed. All you need now is a fierce attitude.



HOW TO WORK IT

Note how buttoned up these outfits are, even the sexy ones. (Tom Ford's slinky feathered, high-neck, sequined gown, anyone?) You don't want to look like a cougar so avoid anything extra tight or revealing. Pair with solids like black, brown, or gray-or combine with other prints like polka dots (yes, it works), in a similar palette. Saint Laurent tempered its ocelot topper with a grunge floral dress, then toughened it up with a punkish motorcycle boots and sheer black stockings.



Photos: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Burberry Prorsum, Emanuel Ungaro, Tom Ford