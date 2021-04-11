Amazon Just Dropped a New Line Full of Spring Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Tops for $30 and Under

If you're having a hard time mixing "real clothes" back into your wardrobe, you're not alone. After spending the past year in sweats and leggings, it's understandable if stiff denim and tight outfits are out of the question. Luckily, Amazon just launched a new in-house fashion label full of comfortable dresses, jumpsuits, and tops for spring and summer.
Every piece in the Wild Meadow shop costs $30 or less, so you can give your wardrobe a refresh without racking up a steep bill. The pieces come in neutral shades, bright colors, and trendy prints, so regardless of your style, you'll be able to find a few items that speak to you.
For a breezy, everyday outfit, check out the Spaghetti Strap Printed Dress. It comes in five patterns, including pink tie-dye, green florals, and black-and-white animal print. The fit-and-flare dress with a slight V neckline is made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex.
Another standout piece from the launch is the Sleeveless Wide-Leg Knit Jumpsuit. It's also made from a mix of rayon and spandex, and it's available in black, animal print, and navy with white polka dots. The jumpsuit cinches in at the waist and has two ties in the back, so you can customize the fit up top.
And if elevated basics are your thing, consider adding the Long-Sleeved Pointelle Front Tie Knit Top to your cart. The cotton, polyester, and spandex top has a split neckline and a tie closure on the front. It comes in five solid colors, each with a pointelle design knit into the fabric, and you can wear it with everything from jeans and leggings to shorts and skirts.
