Spring's Hot New Pant: The Wide Crop

Crops have been around forever. Call them what you want—culottes, clamdiggers, floods. But this season there is an overall sense of ease and sophistication about the pants.

As crisp-cut as they are, the extra-wide legs will swoosh with each and every step, making the moves you make worthy of a double take. Apiece Apart's window-pane printed pair (pictured, above) and Sachin + Babi's geometric printed pair (pictured, above) add a visual dimension, making this classic cut that much more eye-catching.

The best perk to a cropped pant? It shows off your shoes like no other in its category. Take advantage of the calf-grazing length and sport your most intricate, look-at-me footwear.

When choosing a cropped pair, look for a style that falls just an inch above the ankle—you want the pant to crop at the slimmest part of your leg. If you're stuck on what to style them with, follow Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler's lead. For their Spring 2014 collection (pictured, above), the ultra-cool designer duo created a balanced look with their cropped bottoms by pairing them with a boxy jacket.

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it, from refreshing solids to pretty patterns.