Spring's Hot New Pant: The Wide Crop

ImaxTree, Time Inc Digital Photo Studio (2)
Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 25, 2014 @ 10:33 am

Crops have been around forever. Call them what you want—culottes, clamdiggers, floods. But this season there is an overall sense of ease and sophistication about the pants.

As crisp-cut as they are, the extra-wide legs will swoosh with each and every step, making the moves you make worthy of a double take. Apiece Apart's window-pane printed pair (pictured, above) and Sachin + Babi's geometric printed pair (pictured, above) add a  visual dimension, making this classic cut that much more eye-catching. 

The best perk to a cropped pant? It shows off your shoes like no other in its category. Take advantage of the calf-grazing length and sport your most intricate, look-at-me footwear.

When choosing a cropped pair, look for a style that falls just an inch above the ankle—you want the pant to crop at the slimmest part of your leg. If you're stuck on what to style them with, follow Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler's lead. For their Spring 2014 collection (pictured, above), the  ultra-cool designer duo created a balanced look with their cropped bottoms by pairing them with a boxy jacket.

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it, from refreshing solids to pretty patterns.

1 of 7 ImaxTree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

They may go by some rather pedestrian names — culottes, clamdiggers, floods - but these pants are truly sophisticated. Like skinnies, they show off your fabulous shoes yet have a welcome ease that makes them feel decidedly spring-like. (As the weather warms up, who doesn’t love a pair of trousers that swoosh as you walk?) Consider these the cream of the crop.

HOW TO WORK IT
Hems were all over the map (or, rather, the shin), but the most flattering length? An inch above the ankle. Boxy tops and jackets balance the width of the pants. They were shown on the runway with both flats and heels, but opt for the latter if you’re on the shorter side. Wide pants can overwhelm petite figures.

Runway photos: (left to right) Proenza Schouler, Etro, Emporio Armani, Lyn Devon
Advertisement
2 of 7 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

3.1 Phillip Lim Pants

Cotton-polyester, $395; 31philliplim.com.
3 of 7 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Apiece Apart Pants

Silk-linen, $390; apieceapart.com.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

MiH Jeans Pants

Cotton, $240; mih-jeans.com.
Advertisement
5 of 7 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Sachin + Babi Pants

Polyester jacquard, $375; saksfifthavenue.com.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

Tse Pants

Cotton poplin, $545; tsecashmere.com.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Time Inc Digital Photo Studio

H&M Pants

Polyester, $60; hm.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!