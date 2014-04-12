Who's Your Mad Men Fashion Icon? Take the Quiz!

Retro fashion lovers, rejoice! Mad Men is back this Sunday, April 13th for its final season, and the show is set to head from the swinging ’60s into the glamorous ’70s. With the return of the hit, well-heeled TV series, we can't help but wonder, which character's style strikes closest to home?

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

See More Photos: Mad Men's 30 Best Looks Ever

Whether you're a Betty, a Joan, a Megan or a Peggy, each of the ladies has worked '60s-era style in her own way, from Betty’s glossy polish and Joan’s body-skimming bold looks to Megan’s fashion-forward separates and Peggy’s career girl style.

Discover your own fashion icon from the series here now! Bonus: Love what you see? Shop our modern-day interpretations of each character’s style, too.