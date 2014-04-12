Who's Your Mad Men Fashion Icon? Take the Quiz!

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC
Kelsey Glein
Apr 12, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

Retro fashion lovers, rejoice! Mad Men is back this Sunday, April 13th for its final season, and the show is set to head from the swinging ’60s into the glamorous ’70s. With the return of the hit, well-heeled TV series, we can't help but wonder, which character's style strikes closest to home?

See More Photos: Mad Men's 30 Best Looks Ever

Whether you're a Betty, a Joan, a Megan or a Peggy, each of the ladies has worked '60s-era style in her own way, from Betty’s glossy polish and Joan’s body-skimming bold looks to Megan’s fashion-forward separates and Peggy’s career girl style.

Discover your own fashion icon from the series here now! Bonus: Love what you see? Shop our modern-day interpretations of each character’s style, too.

The Runway

Which runway look do you love the most?
The Dress

Which dress looks most like the ones in your closet?
The Shoes

Which shoe would you most like to add to your collection?
The Bag

Which bag style are you most likely to buy?
Betty

If you answered mostly As, you're a Betty: Perfectly polished and always a classic.
Shop it:
Dress: Tibi, $598; tibi.com
Pumps: SJP Collection, $345; nordstrom.com
Bag: Asos, $30; asos.com
Joan

If you chose mostly Bs, you're a Joan: You love bold color and body-skimming styles.
Shop it:
Dress: Reiss, $300; reiss.com
Pumps: Michael Kors, $175; michaelkors.com
Bag: HampM, $40; hm.com
Megan

If you chose mostly Cs, you're a Megan: Fashion-forward and a wardrobe ready to go day-to-night.
Shop it:
Dress: Zara, $80; zara.com
Pumps: Alexander Wang, $495; shopbop.com
Bag: Rebecca Minkoff, $95; shopbop.com
Peggy

If you answered mostly Ds, you're a Peggy: a closet full of flattering prints and intricate details.
Shop it:
Dress: Steven Alan, $295; stevenalan.com
Pumps: Sole Society, $70; solesociety.com
Bag: Topshop, $56; topshop.com

