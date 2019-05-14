Whoopi Goldberg's New Clothing Line Just Solved Your Biggest Fashion Dilemma

Image zoom Courtesy

Good news: Whoopi Goldberg wants to make your mornings easier — and not just by keeping you in-the-know, discussing news on The View. Rather, the actress-slash-host-slash-fashion-icon is launching her very own clothing line, DUBGEE (pronounced like W.G.), with the goal that these pieces, which range from XS to 3X, will work for every woman, everywhere.

“The philosophy behind [this line] is you should never have to worry about what’s in your closet,” she told InStyle exclusively over the phone, referring to the mix of shirt dresses, graphic tees, and joggers, all of which are included in the first drop. “You should be able to walk in your closet, no matter how you’re feeling, and say, ‘Oh, I know this is going to work. I know these are going to work.’”

Not only was it important for Goldberg to design pieces that were versatile enough to go from the office to after hours, she also wanted them to work for fluctuating body types — something she herself has experienced over the years. The results were designs that were loose-fitting but polished at the same time that have no numerical sizing. Everyday staples such as stretchy jeans come in size small, but the exact pants are also available in 3X.

“Some days you’re wider, sometimes you have water weight, and sometimes you’re bigger than you were when you went to bed,” Goldberg said. “You want to not have to worry about that. This is all about putting stuff on and being comfortable. That’s the bottom line.”

Being comfortable to Goldberg also means sweats, but, of course, DUBGEE’s options are actually quite fancy.

"Most sweatshirts don’t have a little chiffon on the side, but these do. Anybody can have it on and think ‘Yes, I can go on to this bar, because I’ve got chiffon on my hoodie!’"

While items like chiffon hoodies and graphic tees might sound like something you'd spot on a 20-something-year-old influencer, Goldberg made a point to tell us that fashion is actually ageless.

“People will always say to somebody young, ‘Oh, you’re dressing so old,’ and they will say to an older woman, ‘Oh, you’re dressing too young,’” she said. “The clothes that we made, you could be 21 and wear it, you could be 65 and wear it, you could be whatever age you are and look good in it. And feel good in it. You’re not too old to wear anything that makes you happy. That’s the key. The only important voice, ever, is your own.”

As if the size range and wearability factors weren’t enough to make DUBGEE an instant hit, there’s also its broad price range — $89 to $390 — meaning there's a little something for everyone. Plus, the fact that its available at Neiman Marcus, Ashley Stewart, and Amazon (as well as Macy's later this year) makes it very convenient to shop.

“I love Amazon,” Goldberg revealed when asked about the online retailer. “For me, it was important to be part of the Amazon family because I buy a lot from them. I wanted us to be in many, many places, so that many, many different kinds of folks would have access to what is in my brain.”

And for that, we are truly grateful. See some of what’s available in DUBGEE’s first collection ahead, then visit dubgee.com to shop it all.

