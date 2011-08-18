Who Wore it First?

Aug 18, 2011 @ 3:15 pm
Amy Adams - L'Wren Scott - Who Wore It First
While the rest of us are still catching up with the latest collections, Hollywood's most fashionable are scoring designer gowns straight from the models' backs. (The average time between runway show and clothing hitting the racks at your local retailer hovers around five months.) We clocked just how dizzingly fast a pret-a-porter design can go from runway to red carpet.

L'Wren Scott Sapphire Column
Amy Adams attended the Academy Awards in a L'Wren Scott gown fresh from the designer's intimate presentation.
Courtesy, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Annette Bening - Naeem Khan - Who Wore It First
Naeem Khan Beaded Gown
Annette Bening swept down the Oscars red carpet in a shimmering design by Naeem Khan.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow - Michael Kors - Who Wore It
Single-Shoulder Michael Kors Design
For the Vanity Fair Academy Awards after-party, Gwyneth Paltrow sported a slinky ruched number by Michael Kors.
Imaxtree, Matt Baron / BEImages
Anne Hathaway - Oscar de la Renta - Who Wore It First
Fringed Oscar de la Renta Sheath
Anne Hathaway chose Oscar de la Renta for the Oscars, hosting the awards in his silver fringed number.
Imaxtree, AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Nicole Richie - Halston - Who Wore It First
Cutout Halston Gown
Nicole Richie party-hopped following the Oscars in an abs-revealing Halston design.
Imaxtree, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Kate Winslet - Stella McCartney - Who Wore It First
Stella McCartney Illusion Dress
Kate Winslet showed off her curves at a Mildred Pierce screening in a daring polka dot design from Stella McCartney.
Imaxtree, Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection
Rosario Dawson - Diane von Furstenberg - Who Wore It First
Diane von Furstenberg Wrap Number
For the Vanity Fair bash, Rosario Dawson revealed some leg in a cobalt sequined gown from Diane von Furstenberg.
Imaxtree, Christopher Polk/VF11/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Zoe Saldana - Prabal Gurung - Who Wore It First
Bright Prabal Gurung Dress
Zoe Saldana got playful at the Vanity Fair after-party in a red and fuchsia design from Prabal Gurung.
Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images for IMG, Christopher Polk/VF11/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Rashida Jones - Thakoon - Who Wore It First
Textured Thakoon
Rashida Jones hit the N.Y.C. screening of Monogamy in a saffron print dress by Thakoon.
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images, Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Blake Lively - Marchesa - Who Wore it First
Crimson Tulle Marchesa
Blake Lively dropped by the CinemaCon in a gams-baring micro-Marchesa.
Imaxtree, Juan Rico/Fame
Scarlett Johansson - Roland Mouret - Who Wore It First
Cranberry Roland Mouret Day Dress
Scarlett Johansson attended a Children's Defense Fund benefit in a flattering draped sheath by Roland Mouret.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for Coach
Diane Kruger - Jason Wu - Who Wore It First
Jason Wu Petticoat Dress
Diane Kruger placed her bids at the Green Auction wearing a '50s-inspired number by Jason Wu.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Anthony Behar/Sipa Press
Evan Rachel Wood - Gucci - Who Wore It First
Deep-V Gucci Design
Evan Rachel Wood posed at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Conspirator in a flowing ruby dress by Gucci.
Imaxtree, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Camilla Belle - Alberta Ferretti - Who Wore It First
Tiered Alberta Ferretti Shift
Camilla Belle gleamed at the Shine On Awards in a melon-hued Alberta Ferretti tunic.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Sonia Moskowitz, Globe Photos
Emma Stone - Lanvin - Who Wore It First
Off-the-Shoulder Lanvin Sheath
Emma Stone entered the Costume Institute Ball after-party in a luscious satin design from Lanvin.
Iamxtree, Richie Buxo / Splash News
Evan Rachel Wood - Jill Stuart - Who Wore It First
Jill Stuart Print Dress
Evan Rachel Wood chose a '70s-chic Jill Stuart design for a screening of The Conspirator.
Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz, Paul Morigi/WireImage
Odette Annable - Versus - Who Wore It First
Sheer Versus LBD
Odette Annable made the scene at the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood event in a daring corset design from Versus.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rihanna - Carlos Miele - Who Wore It First
Velvet Carlos Miele Gown
Rihanna performed on American Idol in a blush halter gown by Carlos Miele.
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for IMG, Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup
Solange Knowles - Dries Van Noten - Who Wore It First
Peplum Dries Van Noten Design
Solange Knowles showed her style smarts at the Costume Institute Gala in a multi-print Dries Van Noten gown.
Sonia Moskowitz-Globe Photos, Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images,
Keira Knightley - Valentino - Who Wore It First
Ethereal Valentino Dress
Keira Knightley stopped outside the studios of the Daily Show with Jon Stewart in a rosette-strewn Valentino design.
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Mila Kunis - Versace - Who Wore It First
Nautical-Inspired Versace
Mila Kunis stood tall at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in a Versace column.
Imaxtree, Matt Baron / BEImages
