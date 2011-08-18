Who Wore it First?

1 of 21 Courtesy, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

While the rest of us are still catching up with the latest collections, Hollywood's most fashionable are scoring designer gowns straight from the models' backs. (The average time between runway show and clothing hitting the racks at your local retailer hovers around five months.) We clocked just how dizzingly fast a pret-a-porter design can go from runway to red carpet.



L'Wren Scott Sapphire Column

Amy Adams attended the Academy Awards in a L'Wren Scott gown fresh from the designer's intimate presentation.