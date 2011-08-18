Who Wore it First?

Courtesy, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Naeem Khan Beaded Gown
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for IMG, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Single-Shoulder Michael Kors Design
Imaxtree, Matt Baron / BEImages
Fringed Oscar de la Renta Sheath
Imaxtree, AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Cutout Halston Gown
Imaxtree, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Stella McCartney Illusion Dress
Imaxtree, Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection
Diane von Furstenberg Wrap Number
Imaxtree, Christopher Polk/VF11/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Bright Prabal Gurung Dress
Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images for IMG, Christopher Polk/VF11/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Textured Thakoon
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images, Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Crimson Tulle Marchesa
Imaxtree, Juan Rico/Fame
Cranberry Roland Mouret Day Dress
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, John Shearer/Getty Images for Coach
Jason Wu Petticoat Dress
Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Anthony Behar/Sipa Press
Deep-V Gucci Design
Imaxtree, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tiered Alberta Ferretti Shift
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Sonia Moskowitz, Globe Photos
Off-the-Shoulder Lanvin Sheath
Iamxtree, Richie Buxo / Splash News
Jill Stuart Print Dress
Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz, Paul Morigi/WireImage
Sheer Versus LBD
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Velvet Carlos Miele Gown
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for IMG, Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup
Peplum Dries Van Noten Design
Sonia Moskowitz-Globe Photos, Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images,
Ethereal Valentino Dress
Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
Nautical-Inspired Versace
Imaxtree, Matt Baron / BEImages

