Zoë Kravitz Just Wore Our Dream LBD

Clearly, EmRata won fashion last night in her InStyle T-shirt that was specially designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh. But we can't be biased. So our OTHER winner is Zoë Kravitz.

RELATED: The Secret Weapons in Zoë Kravitz's Quintessentially Cool Beauty Routine

Zoë arrived to last night's L.A. premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in an off-the-shoulder black Vera Wang spring 2017 runway dress. The dress could possibly be the most perfect LBD I've seen, but what really gave this look the crown were Kravitz's accessories: A classic Ana Khouri diamond crawler and an adorable Moynat box bag.

RELATED: You've Never Seen Zoë Kravitz's Hair Quite Like This Before

Zoe Kravitz's Red Carpet Style In Saint Laurent, 2017 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty In Dior, 2017 Steve Granitz/WireImage In Oscar de la Renta, 2017 Neilson Barnard/Getty In Valentino, 2016 Marc Piasecki/WireImage In Valentino, 2016 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic In Alexander Wang, 2016 Cindy Ord/Getty Images In Valentino, 2015 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic In Dior Haute Couture, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images In Valentino, 2015 Getty Images In Vionnet, 2015 Getty Images Europe In Alexander Wang, 2015 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Max Mara, 2015 Taylor Hill/WireImage In Dior, 2015 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage In Calven Klein Collection, 2015 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images In Coach, 2015 Michael Stewart/WireImage In Topshop, 2014 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images In Armani Prive, 2014 Venturelli/WireImage In Osman, 2013 Gilbert Flores/Broadimage In Alexander Wang, 2013 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images 1 of 19 Advertisement

SWOON x 10!