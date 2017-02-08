Zoë Kravitz Just Wore Our Dream LBD

Getty

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 08, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Clearly, EmRata won fashion last night in her InStyle T-shirt that was specially designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh. But we can't be biased. So our OTHER winner is Zoë Kravitz.

Zoë arrived to last night's L.A. premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in an off-the-shoulder black Vera Wang spring 2017 runway dress. The dress could possibly be the most perfect LBD I've seen, but what really gave this look the crown were Kravitz's accessories: A classic Ana Khouri diamond crawler and an adorable Moynat box bag.

Zoe Kravitz's Red Carpet Style
In Saint Laurent, 2017
In Saint Laurent, 2017

The Big Little Lies star looked absolutely fabulous in an '80s-inspired velvet minidress with a floral embellishment on it at Venice Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>In Dior, 2017</p>
In Dior, 2017

The Big Little Lies star chose a feathery, rainbow dress by Dior for the Emmys.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>In&nbsp;Oscar de la Renta, 2017</p>
In Oscar de la Renta, 2017

Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta, Tacori jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels at the 2017 Met Gala.

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>In Valentino, 2016</p>
In Valentino, 2016

Kravitz channeled a ballerina in a pale pink crystal-encrusted Valentino number that featured a heart-shaped bodice and a delicate tulle skirt at the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2016 show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
<p>In Valentino, 2016</p>
In Valentino, 2016

Kravitz transformed into an otherwordly creature at the Met Gala with the help of Valentino.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
<p>In Alexander Wang, 2016</p>
In Alexander Wang, 2016

Kravitz took the plunge at the Vincent N Roxxy premiere during the 2016 Tibeca Film Festival in a slinky Alexander Wang slip dress. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
"Mad Max: Fury Road" Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
In Valentino, 2015

Kravitz wore an ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown to the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Zoe Kravitz in Dior Haute Couture
In Dior Haute Couture, 2015

At the New York premiere of Insurgent, Kravitz wore an embroidered pink-and-inky blue Dior Haute Couture silk dress with a lace cape. Dior jewelry and black sandals completed her look.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
<p>In Valentino, 2015</p>
In Valentino, 2015

Kravitz donned a long-sleeve bohemian gown to the Los Angeles premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Getty Images
<p>In Vionnet, 2015</p>
In Vionnet, 2015

She wore a floor-sweeping white gown to the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala.

Getty Images Europe
<p>In Alexander Wang, 2015</p>
In Alexander Wang, 2015

Kravitz wore a figure-hugging chainmail gown with Chopard jewelry to the 2015 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
<p>In Max Mara, 2015</p>
In Max Mara, 2015

Kravitz wore a sheer Max Mara top to The Whitney Museum of American Art's opening dinner party in 2015.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
<p>In Dior, 2015</p>
In Dior, 2015

Kravitz wore white Dior separates to the Dior Croisiere 2016 show.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
<p>In Calven Klein Collection, 2015</p>
In Calven Klein Collection, 2015

Kravitz wore a simple Calvin Klein Collection dress to the Spring 2016 NYFW show.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>In Coach, 2015</p>
In Coach, 2015

Kravitz attended the Coach Spring NYFW show in a chunky sweater and cat-eye sunglasses.

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Pantone Color of the Year - Gallery
In Topshop, 2014

Kravitz wore a slinky red gown with a high slit to the 2014 Met Gala. 

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
'Good Kill' - Premiere - 71st Venice Film Festival
In Armani Prive, 2014

She put on a strapless red peplum gown for the Good Kill premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2014.

Venturelli/WireImage
Zoe Kravitz in Osman
In Osman, 2013

Kravitz wore a black Osman jumpsuit to a Comic-Con red carpet party in 2013.

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage
Zoe Kravitz
In Alexander Wang, 2013

At the Swarovski Crystallized Collection Launch in a leather cutout dress by Alexander Wang and leg-hugging gladiator sandals.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
SWOON x 10!

