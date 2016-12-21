WhoWonFashionToday: Zendaya in a $68 Jumpsuit

Have you ever woken up in the winter and thought: I must wear footsie pajamas to work or I'm simply not going. If you live somewhere cold, you get what I'm saying. The idea of putting on anything that will expose any part of your body is ... well, painful.

I'm in full support of anyone finding a way to wear a Snuggie to work, as long as it's a fashionable one, which is why Zendaya wins fashion today.

On Tuesday, she left Good Morning America wearing an olive green velour jumpsuit from her own brand, Daya. And drum roll please ... it's only $68. So yeah, she wins.