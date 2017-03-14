Victoria Beckham's Outfit Has a Secret Surprise

Wanna know what's super fashionable? Dressing up to go grocery shopping.

Last night, our April cover star, Victoria Beckham, was spotted outside the very posh (haha, pun intended) Whole Foods shopping for some pre-blizzard goods.

March 14, 2017 Beckham arrived at a NYC Whole Foods in a full lewk: perfectly tailored flannel pants, a silk, see-through navy shirt, and a fabulous double-breasted cashmere wool overcoat. James Devaney/GC Images

If you know anything about what's going on in New York City, you'd know that 99.99 percent of the state was wearing Uggs, sweatpants, and the biggest puffer coat they could find. And no, they weren't wearing it off-the-shoulder street style star way.

But VB? No way. She arrived at Whole Foods in a full lewk: perfectly tailored flannel pants, a silk, see-through navy shirt, and a fabulous double-breasted cashmere wool overcoat.

The pièce de résistance? Her scarf, which hung (slightly confusingly) from her arm, not her neck. Because when there's a snowstorm a comin' you best keep that wrist warm.

Extra points for wearing white shoes, VB.