Susan Sarandon Shows Us How to Wear Head-to-Toe Red

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Red. A color that represents fire, passion, and energy. It symbolizes strength, power, and, of course, love. It also is the first word I think of (next to Best-Actress-Ever, which is three words) when I think of Susan Sarandon.
RELATED: The Chic Ladies of Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan
Yesterday at the Feud Tastemaker Lunch in New York, Sarandon wore a red jumpsuit (stand up if this was made by you!) with delightfully voluminous hair … which was also—you guessed it—red. The look was accented with a pair of gold Doc Martens–looking boots, which we think is super chic.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Jumpsuit
You win, Susan Sarandon. You and your red hair.