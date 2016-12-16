WhoWonFashionToday: Solange Wore Three Dresses at Once

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK."
Did you see Solange Knowles on Jimmy Fallon last night? If not, before you continue reading, watch this:
How could Solange NOT win fashion today? She wore THREE dresses in one. AND they were designed by her mother to boot. I want it because it’s the perfect Valentino red hue. I want it because it looks like a cotton jumpsuit that you could wear to the Oscars. That’s chic to me.
