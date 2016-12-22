Sharon Stone Wins Fashion in Leopard and Leather

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 22, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

I love Katy Perry’s song “Roar.” It’s energizing, uplifting, and perfect for singing in the shower. My favorite line (sing it with me):

I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter

Dancing through the fire

Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar

Louder, louder than a lion

'Cause I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar!

RELATED: Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Fab Figure During a Game of Beach Volleyball

Sharon Stone DEF had the eye of the tiger in her Wednesday in Beverly Hills, wearing a form-fitting leopard print top, skintight leather pencil skirt, and sky-high black sandals. Her best accessories: her leopard print headband and insanely huge smile. Because, like, that's exactly what I wear when I'm walking around during the day. Leather and leopard. Totally. You win, Sharon Stone. You. Win.

The Fiercest Leopard-Print Coats at Every Price
<p>Mango</p>
Mango

This plus easy black separates = an instant outfit.

Mango available at mango.com $130 SHOP NOW
<p>Chico's</p>
Chico's

A slimming option with an elongating zip-front detail.

Chico's available at chicos.com $169 SHOP NOW
<p>R13</p>
R13

Sport an athletic streak with a bomber (we especially love the contrasting red ribbed cuffs).

R13 available at net-a-porter.com $595 SHOP NOW
<p>Alice + Olivia</p>
Alice + Olivia

A menswear-y peacoat style with a fierce twist.

Alice + Olivia available at aliceandolivia.com $595 SHOP NOW
<p>Stella McCartney</p>
Stella McCartney

Cropped at the waist, boxy in shape, this one lends itself to easy layering.

Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $2,065 SHOP NOW
<p>A.L.C.</p>
A.L.C.

Hidden closures give this one a clean, streamlined edge.

ALC available at neimanmarcus.com $2,195 SHOP NOW
<p>Givenchy</p>
Givenchy

The classic print gets a tough Western-inspired update with a utilitarian silhouette and black leather patches.

Givenchy available at farfetch.com $4,550 SHOP NOW
