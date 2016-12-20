#WhoWonFashionToday: Sarah Paulson as the Chicest Christmas Ornament Ever

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 20, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Are you sitting at your office right now thinking, “How the hell am I going to get through the next three days of work?” Is it impacting your ability to truly embrace the holiday cheer that those around you seem to easily access? A tip: Take a look at Sarah Paulson's Dolce and Gabbana dress for the fall/winter 2016 collection that she wore Monday night on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show. You’ll be instantly uplifted.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson and Emma Roberts Dazzles at the Hammer Museum Gala

Some things that Paulson’s dress reminds us of: A very chic Christmas ornament. A pink disco ball. The most brilliant Valentine’s day outfit. Here’s what is so on point about this dress: First, talk about seasonal. But the real reason Paulson is winning fashion today is for her fearlessness for wearing pink and red. True, the designer made that decision for her, but instead of pairing the dress (party?) with a black pump, she upped the ante and went for a red patent. That’s bravery in accessorizing and deserves a pat on the back.

