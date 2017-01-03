Ruth Negga Is This Awards Season's Fashion Star

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Jan 03, 2017 @ 10:15 am

We called it. Ruth Negga is a Valentino woman through and through. At Monday night’s 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, she solidified her place as THE one to watch, both for her acting skills and her style, this awards season.

To accept her Rising Star Award, Negga wore a sheer floral appliqué Valentino gown from their spring 2017 collection. This look has everything we could want in a red carpet dress: It has sparkle; it has romance; it has the most delightfully whimsical pattern … it has the perfect mix of sexy and pretty. It screams “I LOVE FASHION” without being too peacocky—but just as an FYI: being peacocky isn’t always a bad thing, and it’s a trait we hope Negga will employ more in her sartorial path to perfection.

Congratulations, Ruth. You win fashion today!

Red Carpet Looks from the Palm Springs International Film Festival
<p>Natalie Portman</p>
Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman in Christian Dior.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior.
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe in Jenny Packham.
<p>Ruth Negga</p>
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga in Valentino.
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Amy Adams in Altuzarra
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling in Gucci.
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
