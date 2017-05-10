The Fashionable Return of TLC's Chilli Is HERE

Image zoom Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Who won fashion today? Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC. Blast from the past? Maybe. To celebrate the release of the group's first studio album in 15 years (sorry if that makes you feel old), Chilli was stylish as ever as she performed alongside Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins at Koko in London.

RELATED: TLC’s New Single “Way Back” Will Give You Major ’90s Nostalgia

Let me talk about what's great about TLC. The '90s. Big pants, tiny tops, and crimped hair all the way. Add in a little "Waterfalls," or better yet, "Unpretty" and you've got yourself the biggest win ever.

RELATED: TLC’s Kickstarter-Funded Album Finally Has an Official Drop Date

Chilli performed in a mustard colored bra with a matching mesh crop top and matching sparkly oversized cargo pants. Very Health Goth meets Pop Star. Accessories? Massive gold metallic sneakers and rock-hard abs.

For TLC fans out there, you know that supposedly this is the band's final album—a tragedy if you ask me. But fear not. Due to winning looks like these (oh and, yeah, their music too) the legends will live on. Counting down the days until June 30 (album release date, people!)