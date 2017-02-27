Pamela Anderson Is a Vision in Flowers

The Dolce & Gabbana show is without a doubt one of the most entertaining shows of all fashion month. This season was no exception. The show, themed #DGMillennials, featured the children of some of our favorite celebs’ children: Jude Law’s son Rafferty, Cindy Crawford’s son Presley, and Daniel Day-Lewis’s son, Gabriel-Kane.

Something else that stood out? One Ms. Pamela Anderson, who arrived to the show to support her son Brandon Thomas, who is featured in Dolce & Gabanna’s campaign and has walked multiple runways for the brand.

Anderson trotted through crowd of paps in a perfectly fitted floral Dolce dress from the spring 2017 collection with wild accessories that few could pull off. Her sunglasses? Museum-quality. Her shoes? The perfect neutral to offset a colorful look up top. Her confidence? Priceless.

She sat front row at that show sandwiched between Jamie Foxx and Christie Brinkley like a boss and left her floral masterpiece Dolce shades on. Because when you’re wearing sunglasses like that, YOU LEAVE THEM ON.

You win, Pam! You and your accessories.