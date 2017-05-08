Want to Win at Fashion? Wear This Accessory

Wanna know what's cool? Showing up to an awards show at the age of 13 wearing a sequin mini with cowboy boots and an ACLU pin. What were you doing when you were 13, AMIRITE?

Last night, Millie Bobbie Brown aka Eleven from Stranger Things arrived at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a white sparkling Calvin Klein mini fresh from Raf Simons's brain.

Sure, the dress was an A-plus choice, but what sealed the deal in terms of Brown's win were her accessories, undoubtedly influenced by superwoman stylist Karla Welch. (Editor's note: For those of you who don't know, Welch is responsible for chic-i-fying all your fave celebs like RUTH NEGGA and my boyfriend, The Biebs.)

Brown opted for a pair of white cowboy boots rather than a stuffy pump; a pairing that shows off her innate fashion sensibility and youth.

But monochromatic she was not. Brown used the event as a platform to show she continues to stand with the American Civil Liberties Union by wearing a blue ribbon; an accessory that's quickly becoming a red carpet staple.

You may remember the ribbons from the Oscars, the Stand with ACLU initiative which gives actors the ability to express their support of the organization. Everyone from Negga to Karlie Kloss rocked one and we have to admit, we think it was just the cherry on top that made their outfits.

Calvin sequins, cowboy boots, and showing what you believe in? You win, MBB!