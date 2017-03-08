Maddie Ziegler May Be the Next Street Style Star

While the fashion set was still in Paris ogling the runways at Chanel and Vuitton, overseas, Build (a live interview series in New York City) and Barnes & Noble were the places to be. Why? Not-so-little miss Maddie Ziegler was in town promoting her new book, The Maddie Diaries ($14; amazon.com).

The memoir talks about her rise to fame and how she maintains some sort of balance between school, being filmed all the time, and dancing (oh, and having friends), but what it doesn't talk about as much is her ever-expanding sartorial taste—which is now fully apparent.

In New York, she was seen in two outfits (and a third if we count the cutest coat ever): first, at Build, she wore an age-appropriate LBD (little blue dress) with ruffled sleeves and bejeweled neck.

Matthew Eisman/Getty

Ziegler arrived at her interview in a bright red and black patterned coat and black booties (pictured at top) with the most a delightfully (and intentionally) messy ballerina bun.

For her book signing at Barnes & Noble, she changed into a more casual look: A white prairie top, fringe jeans, and denim bedazzled platform sandals that we are scouring the Internet to find out where to buy.

Rob Kim/Getty

Winner!