ALERT: This Is How to Dress if You Find Yourself in Paris

saraifiszel/Instagram

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 17, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Oh to be the celeb spawn of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Chances of being the chicest teenager alive? I’d say 100 percent. The proof: This photo from last night’s César Revelations evening, an event in France that brings together the pre-selected best upcoming actors for the César 2017. Depp, a Chanel ambassador and the face of L’Eau No. 5, wore black wool pants, a white cotton shirt, and a silk black jacket with a truly French tie.

January 17, 2017

This photo from last night’s César Revelations evening, an event in France that brings together the pre-selected best upcoming actors for the César 2017. Depp, a Chanel ambassador and the face of L’Eau No. 5, wore black wool pants, a white cotton shirt, and a silk black jacket with a truly French tie.

Pierre Suu/Getty

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her Runway Debut at Chanel's Pre-Fall 2017 Show

To make things even more dynamic, she topped the look off with a Coco Crush ring, new to the Chanel Fine Jewelry collection and something I would like in my jewelry box ASAP, in 18K gold.

RELATED: Lily-Rose Depp Pairs Tomboy Basics with Bright Red Accessories

I’m no beauty expert, but her makeup (also Chanel, of course) done by Sarai Fiszel, was flawless, as was her hair (credit to Alexandry Costa) who made the perfect waves we have ever seen.

UPDATED [5:51PM]: This just in! We found out *exactly* what Depp's makeup artist used to make her win so hard. Fiszel began by using Chanel's Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum. The cult-favorite serum is what gave Depp that glowing, smooth looking skin. Next up: foundation. Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow, to be specific. For her cheeks, Fiszel enlisted the help of Chanel's Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Élégance (bound to look good on almost everyone). 

But let's face it. The real star was her eye makeup: a combination of Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Codes Subtils, the perfect liquid eyeliner and most volumunous mascara. C'est parfait, oui?

9 Reasons Lily-Rose Depp Is a Style Icon In the Making
<p>At Chanel's&nbsp;Metiers d'Art Collection Show</p>
At Chanel's Metiers d'Art Collection Show

Still in her sophomore year of high school, the rising star made headlines in a Chanel pastel sequin tube top and matching pencil skirt at the label’s 2014/2015 Metiers d’Art Collection show. 

Andrew H. Walker/WireImage
<p>At the&nbsp;Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition</p>
At the Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition

Between the lavender satin, beaded trim, and full body ruffles, the design of this Chanel dress—as spotted at the brand’s 2015 Mademoiselle Prive Exhibition—might prove overwhelming to someone with less fashion swagger. That, fortunately, is not a problem for this girl.

Dave M. Benett/Getty
<p>At Chanel's Fall 2015 Couture Show</p>
At Chanel's Fall 2015 Couture Show

Dressed in one of Chanel’s iconic LBDs, Lily-Rose sat at a very chic roulette table for the brand’s casino-themed couture show last July. Talk about winning big!

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>At Chanel's Spring 2016 Show</p>
At Chanel's Spring 2016 Show

If there were ever a reason to branch out beyond our trusty black bodysuits, it would be this multi-colored design Depp wore with powder blue jeans to Chanel’s Spring 2016 show last September.

François Guillot/AFP
<p>At the<em> Yoga Hosers</em> Premiere</p>
At the Yoga Hosers Premiere

With the help of striking blue eyeshadow and a slinky red scarf, the actress turned a simple black boucle jacket (by Chanel, natch) and pants into a statement at the January 2016 premiere of her new movie Yoga Hosers.

Valerie Macon/AFP
<p>At the 2016 Met Gala</p>
At the 2016 Met Gala

Baby’s first Met Ball! To make her big debut at the Costume Institute Gala this year, Lily opted for a plunging Chanel gown with metallic trim and matching bolero jacket.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<p>At&nbsp;Cannes Film Festival 2016</p>
At Cannes Film Festival 2016

Proof you don’t need a big, fluffy train to stand out on the red carpet: her sporty Chanel sweatsuit from the La Danseuse photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Note how she deftly balances the casual fit with dressier elements, like fiery red heels and smokey eye makeup.

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
<p>At the&nbsp;<em>I, Daniel&nbsp;</em>Premiere During Cannes</p>
At the I, Daniel Premiere During Cannes

Same film festival, different event—and dress! For the premiere of I, Daniel, she did a daring off-the-shoulder design by Chanel. (Sensing a theme yet?)

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>At Prom!</p>
At Prom!

Between its striking scale-like texture and elegant, column fit, the peachy pink gown LRD picked for prom wins the gold for chicest high school dance outfit ever.

lilyrose_depp/Instagram
1 of 9

Advertisement

Thanks for starting the first day after a long weekend off great, LRD.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!