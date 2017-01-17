ALERT: This Is How to Dress if You Find Yourself in Paris

Oh to be the celeb spawn of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Chances of being the chicest teenager alive? I’d say 100 percent. The proof: This photo from last night’s César Revelations evening, an event in France that brings together the pre-selected best upcoming actors for the César 2017. Depp, a Chanel ambassador and the face of L’Eau No. 5, wore black wool pants, a white cotton shirt, and a silk black jacket with a truly French tie.

To make things even more dynamic, she topped the look off with a Coco Crush ring, new to the Chanel Fine Jewelry collection and something I would like in my jewelry box ASAP, in 18K gold.

I’m no beauty expert, but her makeup (also Chanel, of course) done by Sarai Fiszel, was flawless, as was her hair (credit to Alexandry Costa) who made the perfect waves we have ever seen.

UPDATED [5:51PM]: This just in! We found out *exactly* what Depp's makeup artist used to make her win so hard. Fiszel began by using Chanel's Hydra Beauty Micro Sérum. The cult-favorite serum is what gave Depp that glowing, smooth looking skin. Next up: foundation. Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow, to be specific. For her cheeks, Fiszel enlisted the help of Chanel's Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Élégance (bound to look good on almost everyone).

But let's face it. The real star was her eye makeup: a combination of Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Codes Subtils, the perfect liquid eyeliner and most volumunous mascara. C'est parfait, oui?

Thanks for starting the first day after a long weekend off great, LRD.