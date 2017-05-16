Lady Gaga Makes a Case for Head-to-Toe Leopard

Image zoom Getty

It’s impossible for you to disagree with me on this: Lady Gaga has never looked better than she does now. And what she was wearing while hanging out in her hometown of New York City is just further poof of just that.

Image zoom May 16, 2017 Gaga was seen by papps and fans arriving back to her N.Y.C. apartment in a full, head-to-toe leopard look: Pants and ankle length coat, care of Gabriela Hearst fall 2017. Drool. Enough cat love for you? Not for her! She completed her look with a custom Gladys Tamez fedora (which, of course, matched her coat and pants perfectly) and carried the Gucci It bag of the moment: the Nymphaea. And just so she wasn’t TOO ferocious, she wore a simple black camisole and some badass Alexander Wang black studded ankle boots to break up the 'fit. Gotham/Getty

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Best Street Style Looks

Gaga was seen by papps and fans arriving back to her N.Y.C. apartment in a full, head-to-toe leopard look: Pants and ankle length coat, care of Gabriela Hearst fall 2017. Drool. Enough cat love for you? Not for her! She completed her look with a custom Gladys Tamez fedora (which, of course, matched her coat and pants perfectly) and carried the Gucci It bag of the moment: the Nymphaea. And just so she wasn’t TOO ferocious, she wore a simple black camisole and some badass Alexander Wang black studded ankle boots to break up the 'fit.

We expect nothing less from Gaga, but we have to say, this grown-up chic look that still has the ability to scream LOOK AT ME? We’re here for it.