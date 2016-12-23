Kris Jenner Is Our Dream Santa Claus

Whatever you are celebrating this season, don’t forget to celebrate Kris Jenner, because this outfit is a holiday miracle.

Let’s talk details: She’s wearing red Timberland boots, which is about the second chicest thing I’ve ever seen (the first would be white Timberland boots, right?). She’s wearing a full on red hooded onesie and looks even more at home in it than Cara Delevingne would. And then, there’s the bag. THE BAG. It’s THE bag. It’s the Gucci Dionysus Bamboo paneled leather tote ($3,500; neimanmarcus.com which is the most perfect thing because it’s (1) totally Christmas-y (2) trendy and classic at the same time and (3) Gucci (and that’s a reason alone in and of itself to want it). And the coat? Well, that’s just the icing on the cake.

Happy holidays, Kris. You win.