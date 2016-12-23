Kris Jenner Is Our Dream Santa Claus

Dec 23, 2016 @ 10:45 am

Whatever you are celebrating this season, don’t forget to celebrate Kris Jenner, because this outfit is a holiday miracle.

Let’s talk details: She’s wearing red Timberland boots, which is about the second chicest thing I’ve ever seen (the first would be white Timberland boots, right?). She’s wearing a full on red hooded onesie and looks even more at home in it than Cara Delevingne would. And then, there’s the bag. THE BAG. It’s THE bag. It’s the Gucci Dionysus Bamboo paneled leather tote ($3,500; neimanmarcus.com which is the most perfect thing because it’s (1) totally Christmas-y (2) trendy and classic at the same time and (3) Gucci (and that’s a reason alone in and of itself to want it). And the coat? Well, that’s just the icing on the cake.

Happy holidays, Kris. You win.

Celebrities Obsessed with Their Timberland Boots
<p>Khloé Kardashian</p>
Khloé Kardashian

The Good American co-founder arrived at the airport in black Timberland boots (shop a similar style here) and a matching top and LAZYPANTS ($20; saks.com). Kardashian added an eclectic splash of color to the travel-ready look with a camo jacket and Louis Vuiton patterned backpack. 

X17online.com
<p>Jennifer Lopez</p>
Jennifer Lopez

The famed multi-hyphenate coordinated in cozy shades of oatmeal, stepping out in drop-crotch LAZYPANTS ($20; saks.com), a pocket tee, a comfy sweater, and a pair of Timberland Mayliss boots ($71; amazon.com).

Splash News
<p>Josephine Skriver</p>
Josephine Skriver

Skriver lived her best life at Coachella in a black lace bodysuit, leather shorts, and a pair of nubuck lace-up Timberland boots ($140; zappos.com). She even demoed the festival-way of wearing the shoes, leaving the laces loose and pairing them with a high pair of black socks.

josephineskriver/Instagram
<p>Josephine Skriver</p>
Josephine Skriver

For a Victoria's Secret event, the model swapped out her brown boots for a mint pair of Timberland boots, which matched her lacy bra top.

victoriassecret/Instagram
<p>Joan Smalls</p>
Joan Smalls

The model rocked a pair of six-inch white Timbs ($170; footlocker.com) for her day in the desert, pairing the unexpected footwear with white jean shorts and a denim vest.

joansmalls/Instagram
<p>Serayah McNeill</p>
Serayah McNeill

The Empire star also got in on the trend at Coachella, pairing her denim overalls and yellow halter crop top with a pair of light gray Timberland boots ($170; nordstrom.com).

serayah/Instagram
<p>Hailey Baldwin</p>
Hailey Baldwin

The young model took to Instagram this week to show off her spring-y Timberland boots (shop a similar pair here) while sprinting her way to Coachella. 

haileybaldwin/Instagram
<p>Julianne Moore</p>
Julianne Moore

The Oscar winner's Timberland boots ($165; zappos.com) were the perfect finishing touch to her black-on-black ensemble.

Splash News
<p>Pharrell Williams</p>
Pharrell Williams

The music legend stepped out in Beverly Hills wearing a trendy pair of sand-colored Tim's (shop a similar pair here). 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Bella Thorne&nbsp;</p>
Bella Thorne 

The young star posed is a set of undone classic Tims ($170; shop.nordstrom.com).

bellathorne/Instagram
<p>Drake</p>
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" singer stepped out in London wearing a pair of black Timberland boots ($190; shop.nordstrom.com). 

Ricky Vigil/GC Images
<p>Elle Fanning</p>
Elle Fanning

The 18-year-old actress strolled through LAX in a set of heeled Timberland booties ($130; shop.nordstrom.com) and nerdy-chic glasses. 

starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
<p>Nick Cannon</p>
Nick Cannon

The father of two visited the set of Extra in a pair of classic Timberland work boots ($190; shop.nordstrom.com). 

D Dipasupil/Getty Images
<p>Mark Wahlberg</p>
Mark Wahlberg

The Ted star sported a set of Timberland work boots ($190; shop.nordstrom.com) while on photocall in Rome. 

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
<p>Kris Jenner</p>
Kris Jenner

The famed matriarch looked red hot in a festive onesie and matching Timberlands (shop a similar style here: $170; shop.nordstrom.com). 

AKM-GSI
<p>Jennifer Lopez</p>
Jennifer Lopez

The singer stepped out in Beverly Hills on Thursday in casual dress and a set of monogrammed Timberland boots ($170; shop.nordstrom.com).

AKM GSI
<p>Gwen Stefani</p>
Gwen Stefani

There's no doubt about it, Miss Stefani is slaying the street-style game in her bright red Timberland boots (shop a similar style here: $170; shop.nordstrom.com). 

Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Rihanna</p>
Rihanna

RiRi is also a fan of the dark brown Timberland boot (similar style: $114; shop.nordstrom.com). 

NCP/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Gigi Hadid</p>
Gigi Hadid

The model stepped out in Aspen wearing a leopard-print coat and a set of winter-ready Timberland boots ($170; shop.nordstrom.com). 

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
<p>Cara Delevingne</p>
Cara Delevingne

These classic Timberland boots are the model's go-to for casual outings ($170; shop.nordstrom.com). 

NCP/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Dakota Johnson</p>
Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades star braved the snow in a set of timeless Timberland boots (in black: $170; shop.nordstrom.com). 

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
<p>KANYE WEST</p>
KANYE WEST

Kanye couldn't be Kanye without a tan set of Timberland work boots ($190; shop.nordstrom.com). 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Rihanna</p>
Rihanna

Rihanna does everything in her tan Timberlands—including perform ($170; shop.nordstrom.com). 

Jon Furniss/WireImage
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal</p>
Jake Gyllenhaal

The actor stepped out in N.Y.C. rocking a pair of dark brown Timberland boots (in gray: $190; macys.com) and a Canada Goose coat ($925; shop.nordstrom.com)

Luis Yllanes/Splash News
<p>Lily Donaldson</p>
Lily Donaldson

The model went back to black, pairing her festive LBD with fishnet stockings and a set of Timberland boots ($170; zappos.com). 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Fifth Harmony</p>
Fifth Harmony

The girl group paired denim ensembles with high-heel Timberland boots ($130; macys.com) during a performance on Britain's Got Talent

Splash News
