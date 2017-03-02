Why Wear a Dress When You Can Wear a Dress AND Pants?

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 02, 2017

Pants or dress? Pants or dress? Pants or dress? WHY CHOOSE? Back in 2014, Emma Watson wore a CHIC AF Dior look, showing the world that, yes, you can wear two different pieces at the same time.

At last night's premiere of FX Network's Feud: Bette and Joan, Kiernan Shipka wore a fall 2017 Oscar de la Renta dress over matching pants that had us going, "Uh oh. Now every time we buy a dress, we'll have to by matching pants. Sorry, bank account."

3 InStyle Editors Reveal How to Wear a Dress Over Pants 
<p>Look For A Streamlined Pant&nbsp;</p>
Look For A Streamlined Pant 

"The pant you wear for this look shouldn’t have too many belt loops, pockets, or pleats," says Wallace. “This way there are no bumps or lumps under your dress.” 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
<p>Layer With Leggings&nbsp;</p>
Layer With Leggings 

Pew turned to Phoebe Philo's Celine Fall/Winter 2016 collection for inspiration. "Layering with a really thin legging-like pant underneath is another option that will do the trick.” 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<p>Keep Things Loose</p>
Keep Things Loose

Solkin suggests an oversize look: “I would keep the top and pants equally loose, so you create a roomy look that flows well together.” 

Christian Vierig/WireImage
RELATED: This Unofficial Mad Men Reunion Has Us Craving a Revival

So yeah, pants AND dress AND Kiernan: Winners.

