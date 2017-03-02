Why Wear a Dress When You Can Wear a Dress AND Pants?

Pants or dress? Pants or dress? Pants or dress? WHY CHOOSE? Back in 2014, Emma Watson wore a CHIC AF Dior look, showing the world that, yes, you can wear two different pieces at the same time.

At last night's premiere of FX Network's Feud: Bette and Joan, Kiernan Shipka wore a fall 2017 Oscar de la Renta dress over matching pants that had us going, "Uh oh. Now every time we buy a dress, we'll have to by matching pants. Sorry, bank account."

3 InStyle Editors Reveal How to Wear a Dress Over Pants Look For A Streamlined Pant Layer With Leggings Keep Things Loose

So yeah, pants AND dress AND Kiernan: Winners.