Is This the Chicest Canadian Tuxedo We've Ever Seen?

James Devaney/GC Images

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 30, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Joey Potter wore some kickass denim on Dawson’s Creek. That overall collection? Those denim jackets!? COME ON!

 

 

Now, Joey wears more buttoned-up attire, like silky dresses and tailored pants. But yesterday, while out and about in New York promoting her new project The Kennedys: After Camelot, Potter showed people everywhere how to adultify the Canadian tuxedo.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

JP opted for a light blue A.P.C. cotton-chambray button-up with a pretty, ruffled yoke neckline. She tucked said shirt into a pair of worn, classic straight leg jeans in a darker blue. The color combo is key here, in making the outfit less costume-y and more chic-y. To accessorize, she opted for a pair of Gucci loafers (because what other shoe would you wear?) and a hold-everything-imaginable white Tod’s bag.

VIDEO: 10 Photos that Prove Suri Cruise Is Katie Holmes's Twin

 

So, Joey Potter, you win. And your high pony ain’t that bad, either.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!