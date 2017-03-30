Is This the Chicest Canadian Tuxedo We've Ever Seen?

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Joey Potter wore some kickass denim on Dawson’s Creek. That overall collection? Those denim jackets!? COME ON!
Now, Joey wears more buttoned-up attire, like silky dresses and tailored pants. But yesterday, while out and about in New York promoting her new project The Kennedys: After Camelot, Potter showed people everywhere how to adultify the Canadian tuxedo.
JP opted for a light blue A.P.C. cotton-chambray button-up with a pretty, ruffled yoke neckline. She tucked said shirt into a pair of worn, classic straight leg jeans in a darker blue. The color combo is key here, in making the outfit less costume-y and more chic-y. To accessorize, she opted for a pair of Gucci loafers (because what other shoe would you wear?) and a hold-everything-imaginable white Tod’s bag.
So, Joey Potter, you win. And your high pony ain’t that bad, either.