Kate Beckinsale Proves Pajamas Are Real Clothes

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
SEE MORE PHOTOS

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 04, 2017 @ 11:15 am

I, probably more than most, love a silk pajama set. Give me a Morgan Lane Ruthie Top and Chantal Pant (yes, IT’S CALLED THE RUTHIE!) or an Olivia von Halle Coco set and I’m one happy lady. Pajamas, especially the silk kind, are comfortable, chic, and although they have the tendency to get wrinkly, have an “I am so effortlessly cool” attitude about them.

RELATED: I Wore Pajamas to Work for a Week and This Is What Happened

Kate Beckinsale is also a fan of the silk pajama-looking sets, which means 1) she has great taste and 2) Kate Beckinsale and I have something in common.

In July of last year, Beckinsale was seen leaving LAX airport in an office-white silk top and pants that I would gladly nap in and wear to dinner. Especially if I were to pair them with that chic hot pink heel she wore. (Sidenote: Did she FLY IN THOSE?).

RELATED: 5 Street-Style Pictures to Convince You to Wear Your Pajamas in Public

On Tuesday, she continued to show her affinity for the look, this time at New York's JFK airport. The actress wore the best shade of pink ever (and yes, that’s a specific shade of pink, didn’t you know?) with a heeled sandal (apparently she does not know it’s January) and an incredibly chic camel coat. It takes a lot for us to say this, but this is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley level airport glam.

YOU WIN, KB.

100 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
<p>Emily Ratajkowski</p>
Emily Ratajkowski

The model made a T-shirt with the "Cup Noodles" logo ($45; o-mighty.com) look extra cool with a pair of chill track pants and white sneakers.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen

The supermodel re-wore her favorite airport jeans once more after touching down in Brazil. Bündchen paired her trusty flared denim with a gray turtleneck (shop similar here) and white sneakers.

Leo Marinho/Splash News
<p>Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe</p>
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, the mother-daughter duo traveled through LAX in Los Angeles as they prepared to take a flight to Paris. Both wore sunglasses and blue denim pants but with opted for tops and shoes in contrasting shades: Reese in a black sweater and black platform boots and Ava in a white tee and white sneakers.

Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian

The pregnant reality star hit LAX in mid-November wearing a comfortable all-black ensemble with an olive green Birkin bag hiding her baby bump. 

BG022/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones</p>
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Oscar winner stepped out at LAX on Wednesday in a sleek black suit and matching top hat, dangling diamond earrings hanging from her ears. 

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
Chrissy Teigen

The model tied her long locks into an ultra high bun for a trip to LAX. A green Vatanika coat, turtleneck Veronica Beard sweater ($450; veronicabeard.com), and oversize shades completed her lazy yet chic look.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The actress made her way through New York's JFK airport sporting her newly grown-out buzz cut and a statement plaid coat (shop a similar style here). She paired the jacket with skinny black pants, white loafers, black shades, and slung two bags over her shoulder: a box-shaped messenger and an oversize black carryall.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

The actress turned an oversize black sweater into a chic dress at LAX, showing off a lot of leg in a pair of over-the-knee boots (shop a similar style here). Munn threw on a pair of reflective shades and carried an oversize Goyard tote as she made her way through the airport.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
Chrissy Teigen

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to find an equally chic and comfortable-looking outfit to travel in. The model stepped out in olive green cargo pants by Monse ($1,190; net-a-porter.com), black boots, and matching sunnies while strolling through LAX. 

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Emily Ratajkowski</p>
Emily Ratajkowski

The model flashed her toned abs as she made her way through LAX on Monday in a crop top, Adidas track pants, and a navy bomber, carrying an Away suitcase. She topped off the casual look with a baseball cap, red purse, and white sneakers. 

Splash News
<p>Rachel McAdams</p>
Rachel McAdams

The Oscar-nominated actress rolled through the Toronto airport on Tuesday in a pinstriped blazer, skinny jeans, Chelsea boots, two giant suitcases flanking her sides, and a chambray baseball cap upon her head. 

TheImageDirect.com
<p>Heidi Klum</p>
Heidi Klum

The supermodel wore a comfortable yet stylish dress that was perfect for the warm weather in Los Angeles. Klum arrived at LAX after a six-hour flight looking positively radiant, and we think her cozy-looking outfit and easy sandals have something to do with it. 

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Demi Moore</p>
Demi Moore

Demi Moore could honestly make a paper bag look like a million bucks, so it's no wonder she turned a casual getup into a fashion lesson on Monday at LAX. The actress kept it simple with gray pants and a black tee, pairing the basics with sleek black accessories. It was her silky floral bomber and a cute carry-on that likely made her the best-dressed person at TSA.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Jenna Dewan Tatum</p>
Jenna Dewan Tatum

The World of Dance host found the perfect comfortable sandals to travel in while flying back from vacation with husband Channing Tatum. Dewan Tatum paired her white Birkenstocks ($50; urbanoutfitters.com) with a cozy long sweater, white tee, and skinny jeans. She accessorized with a fedora, pink-rimmed sunglasses, and a gray tote bag (shop a similar style here).

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

For an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to Paris, the model dressed up her otherwise laid-back ensemble with black-and-white snakeskin boots. She tucked her Adidas track pants into the high heeled showstoppers, and flaunted her toned midriff in a teal Rick Owens cropped sweatshirt and matching zip-up hoodie. We wonder if the supermodel kept her shoes on the entire flight. Uncomfortable, no?

LAXPICS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Ashley Graham</p>
Ashley Graham

The body-positive model went makeup free on Thursday at JFK. Her minimalist vibe extended through the rest of her all-black ensemble, which consisted of leggings, matching sneakers, a thin button-front top, and even her beige Away suitcase.

PressPhotoBankNY/MEGA
<p>Priyanka Chopra&nbsp;</p>
Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra's best friend? Her adorable dog, Diana. On Saturday, the actress touched down at New York's JFK airport, where she first caught our eye in impossibly chic Etro separates. And while her round sunglasses were also a hit, Chopra really made us smile when she finally reunited with Diana and held the cutie in her arms. Talk about two happy campers.

Splash News
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress and lifestyle guru arrived at JFK looking chic in a striped button-up, a blush-hued track jacket with gold racing stipes, wide-leg Army green pants, Valentino rockstud sneakers ($795; neimanmarcus.com), and a white Celine handbag with black accents.

Splash News
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

The model was spotted catching a late-night flight out of LAX in a white crop top, Daniel Patrick red and black track pants ($350; danielpatrick.com), and strappy stiletto sandals (shop a similar pair here). She topped off the look with a mixed-material distressed denim jacket, black sunglasses, and a Gucci logo weekender bag with red accents.

Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/SPLASH
<p>Kourtney Kardashian&nbsp;</p>
Kourtney Kardashian 

Kourtney Kardashian returned from Cannes looking chic but comfy in a silky, pajama-esque red jumpsuit, which she topped off with a similarly boudoir-inspired black robe—though she did make an effort to dress it up with the addition of black pumps! 

Juliano/X17online.com
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

Like her big sister, Kendall Jenner opted for comfort as she arrived at LAX after a jaunt to Cannes. Clearly not afraid of spilling any airplane beverages, she opted for an all-white ensemble comprising cropped drawstring pants and a sweatshirt. The model must have stayed warm on the plane thanks to her cozy cream-colored wrap, and she added flair to the look with floral-print ankle boots. 

Juliano/X17online.com
<p>Priyanka Chopra</p>
Priyanka Chopra

The Baywatch star jet through the airport at LAX in a beige military-style jumpsuit by FRAME ($399; frame-store.com). She paired the statement piece with a light blue leather satchel, strappy sandals, and round sunglasses (shop a similar pair here).

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

Jenner showed up to the airport sans bra in a sheer white crochet jumpsuit and Yeezy lace-up booties. She threw on a pair of oversize aviator shades (shop a similar pair here) and accessorized with a leather satchel.

Star Max/GC Images
<p>Demi Lovato</p>
Demi Lovato

The singer was spotted at LAX looking amazingly wrinkle-free in a blush pink satin trench coat and matching Elizabeth and James maxi wrap skirt ($345; saks.com). She tucked in a white tee and completed the look with satin strappy sandals and dark shades.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Jessica Chastain</p>
Jessica Chastain

The actress arrived in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in a double-breasted blazer, matching cigarette pants, and white platform Oxfords (shop a similar look here). Chastain toted her luggage in a chic Gucci duffel ($1,980; farfetch.com) and shielded her eyes with a pair of classic black shades.

Photopix/GC Images
<p>Julianne Moore</p>
Julianne Moore

The Oscar-winner arrived in Cannes ahead of the annual film festival in an all-black ensemble. The famed redhead wore a scalloped black turtleneck, stylized threadbare pants that cinched at the ankles, espadrille sandals (shop a similar look here), and a pair of très chic cat-eye sunglasses (shop a similar look here). 

Photopix/GC Images
<p>Bella Hadid</p>
Bella Hadid

Hadid touched down in the South of France wearing a pair of cropped patchwork jeans (shop a similar look here), silver ankle boots, a metallic motorcycle jacket (shop a similar look here) with fur embellishments, and a pair of pale blue aviator shades. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Cindy Crawford</p>
Cindy Crawford

The supermodel was seen arriving at the airport in Washington D.C. looking stylish in a white T-shirt and skinny jeans that she topped off with a khaki suede jacket. A pair of dark sunnies and Sarah Flint flats ($595; sarahflint.com) completed her look.

Sol Tucker/INSTARimages.com
<p>Millie Bobby Brown</p>
Millie Bobby Brown

Fresh off an emotional win at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Stranger Things actress flashed a smile at LAX on Monday in a cropped denim jacket, high-top white converse ($55; shop.nordstrom.com), slit-bearing black pants, and a beige top.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Priyanka Chopra</p>
Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star arrived at LAX on Monday in white-on-white, wearing a pair of cropped wide-leg pants (shop a similar look here), a plain white tee, and chic chambray mules with a capped black toe (shop a similar look here). 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Behati Prinsloo</p>
Behati Prinsloo

The Namibian model made a splash at LAX in a chambray-style coat with a frayed hemline (shop a similar look here) worn over black pants and a tee. Black combat boots (shop a similar look here) completed her travel look.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Halle Berry</p>
Halle Berry

The ageless Oscar winner arrived at LAX on Sunday in a pair of super-distressed light-wash jeans (shop a similar look here), gray booties, a sheer belly-baring top, and a flowy, transparent cover-up. Berry accessorized with a large gray hat (shop a similar look here) and tinted shades.

GVK/Bauer-Griffin
<p>Kate Hudson</p>
Kate Hudson

The Almost Famous star proved the power of florals at LAX on Saturday, arriving at the airport in ultra-flare ripped jeans with flower appliqués ($228; luisaviaroma.com), an army green military jacket (shop a similar look here), and low-maintenance flip-flops.

GOME/AKM-GSI
Viola Davis
Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress arrived at Los Angeles International Airport in head-to-toe black, showing off her toned abs in a sheer top, blazer, and leather pants.

Shotgetter / AKM-GSI
<p>Salma Hayek&nbsp;Pinault</p>
Salma Hayek Pinault

The stylish actress arrived at LAX in a gray sweater cape, matching top, and light gray jeans. Hayek Pinault accessorized her monochromatic look with an obsidian necklace, a Gucci logo buckle belt ($420; net-a-porter.com), black ankle boots, and a Gucci handbag (shop a similar style here). 

AKM-GSI
<p>Allison Williams</p>
Allison Williams

The Girls alum rolled her luggage through JFK in a heather gray crewneck sweatshirt, light-wash Frame denim jeans ($285; frame-store.com), and simple black-and-gray sneakers. 

Ordonez/Sullivan / Splash News
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

The actress breezed through an L.A airport in a white tee tucked into a pair of distressed-at-the-knees, light-wash jeans accented by a black Gucci belt. A light gray sweater, white slip-on sneakers, and a pair of mint-green-accented shades completed her travel look.

Star Max/GC Images
<p>Taylor Hill</p>
Taylor Hill

The model made her way to Coachella in a ribbed white tank and taupe cargo pants, accessorizing with a navy and white crossbody bag (shop a similar look here) and a monogrammed cell phone case.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones</p>
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress stepped arrived at JFK in a bohemian-inspired outfit, toting a Chanel "make fashion, not war" messenger bag, which she paired with a printed blouse, army green pants, gold multi-strap ankle boots (shop a similar pair here), and a pageboy cap.

TheImageDirect.com
<p>Michelle Williams</p>
Michelle Williams

Fresh off a trip to Paris, Michelle Williams touched down at LAX in a très chic ensemble comprised of a collarless white jacket with black and gray stripes, cropped jeans, a white bucket bag, and a delicate pair of pale pink ballet flats (shop a similar look here). 

AKM-GSI
<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
Chrissy Teigen

The star looked ready for summer as she made her way through LAX, turning heads in a boho chic black PFEIFFER minidress ($230; pfeifferthelabel.com) and matching over-the-knee suede boots. A braided updo, oversize sunnies, and embroidered leather bag completed Teigen's outfit.

Splash News
<p>Ashley Graham</p>
Ashley Graham

The Sports Illustrated model mixed things up at JFK, pairing leather booties, a leather motorcycle jacket (shop a similar look here), and a quilted Chanel purse with a turtleneck tee and cropped sweatpants. 

PressPhotoDirectNY/MEGA
<p>Lily-Rose Depp</p>
Lily-Rose Depp

The 17-year-old model arrived at LAX looking fab in a ribbed red tank, classic sweatpants, and a pair of white go-go boots (shop a similar look here).

AKM-GSI
<p>Miranda Kerr</p>
Miranda Kerr

The recently-engaged star looked perfectly polished at LAX on Wednesday in a fitted navy top and A-line skirt with an eyelet hem. She finished off the look with black over-the-knee boots, a long white coat worn cape-style over her shoulders, and a fun printed clutch, bringing all the different shades together in one accessory.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Rachel McAdams</p>
Rachel McAdams

Overalls have never looked so chic. The Spotlight star stepped out at LAX on Wednesday rocking a denim cap (shop a similar hat here), a crocheted cardigan, trendy light-wash overalls (shop a similar look here), and a pair of beige booties. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Ashley Graham</p>
Ashley Graham

The model made her way through LAX airport in nude leggings and a matching top that she paired with a black bomber jacket, leather flats, and a burgundy handbag. A makeup-free face completed her glowing look.

GOME / AKM-GSI
<p>Victoria Beckham</p>
Victoria Beckham

InStyle's April cover star stepped out at LAX in the most Victoria Beckham-esque message tee we've ever seen (it is, of course, her own design), reading "Fashion Stole My Smile" in block letters ($150; victoriabeckham.com), which she paired with a set of chic black track pants and her boxy signature shades.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley</p>
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The expectant model made her way through LAX in a simple yet effective air travel ensemble, brought to sartorial perfection with a gray pea coat, matching ankle booties, black skinny jeans, an olive green tote ($2,700; barneys.com), a wide-brim hat, and a subtle neck scarf. 

MEGA
<p>Salma Hayek</p>
Salma Hayek

The actress hit LAX in classic black-on-black, bringing the look to life with a Gucci logo-print handbag (shop a similar style here), cat-eye sunnies, and a pair of brown lace-up boots. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
Chrissy Teigen

The model and social media genius made a bold case for brights in a colorful striped Balmain cardigan ($2,610; mytheresa.com) that exposed a hint of her lacy bra. Teigen paired the statement-making sweater with B Collection by Bobeau pleated wide-leg pants ($43; bobeau.com), a chic brimmed hat, chunky hoop earrings, and a buttery chain-link strap shoulder bag.

Splash News
<p>Sia&nbsp;</p>
Sia 

The "Chandelier" siren ventured to LAX in a most unusual uniform. Outfitted in a set of beige Kenzo sweats (shop a similar style here), a matching sweater, and white sneakers, Sia looked positively unrecognizable. With little makeup and no wig in sight, the singer-songwriter showed us a whole new off-duty side to her typically intricate style. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Ginnifer Goodwin</p>
Ginnifer Goodwin

The actress was loving her pastel hues for spring as headed out from LAX in a pretty striped sweater (get a similar style here) and khaki pants, paired with white sneakers and oversize sunnies. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Khloé Kardashian&nbsp;</p>
Khloé Kardashian 

No trip to the airport is complete without a baby pink Birkin bag right? At least not for Kardashian who paired her bright purse with Yeezy sneakers, Givenchy track pants, and a black jacket with white embroidery. 

AKM GSI
<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
Chrissy Teigen

The model slipped on a robe-style sweater (get a similar style here) and shiny track pants for her flight from LAX, finishing off the casual-cool look with ankle-strap heels, aviators, and two structured black bags. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Mandy Moore</p>
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star prepared for takeoff in cropped light-wash jeans, navy Golden Goose Deluxe Brand sneakers, a simple gray tee, and a black blazer. Moore pulled the look together with the prefect finishing touch: a little black Gucci cross-body ($980; net-a-porter.com.

Cathy Gibson/Splash
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

Living every week like it's fashion week, Jenner hit the Tarmac in an ankle-length camel coat, which she paired with a gorgeous set of studded booties, distressed black jeans, a gray newsboy cap, and an embossed leather handbag. The universe is your runway, Kendall!

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty
<p>Cara Delevingne</p>
Cara Delevingne

The actress and model was spotted at LAX in a "watermelon" graphic crop top, Puma track pants ($50; puma.com), an oversize leather bomber jacket, and gray kicks. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Emma Watson</p>
Emma Watson

The Beauty and the Beast star was spotted at LAX in a '90s-esque look that included a checkered Edun lurex mini dress and black Dr. Martens boots. She topped off her stylish outfit with a black leather jacket, matching handbag, and sunnies atop her head.

BauerGriffin
<p>Olivia Culpo</p>
Olivia Culpo

The beauty queen prepared for takeoff at LAX in a chic black tracksuit by ALEXIS with royal blue piping and a pair of black-laced white leather sneakers.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Selena Gomez</p>
Selena Gomez

The singer was spotted at the airport in Atlanta wearing head-to-toe periwinkle blue. Her travel look consisted of a cozy wool coat, matching cropped sweatpants, fresh white sneakers, and a black leather bag.

AKM GSI
<p>Salma Hayek&nbsp;Pinault</p>
Salma Hayek Pinault

The actress put a stylish twist on the classic jeans and a tee pairing, complementing her patriotic ruffle-front Gucci blouse ($1,980; farfetch.com) with a black blazer and matching boots. 

SMXRF/Star Max/Getty
<p>Karlie Kloss</p>
Karlie Kloss

Bill Nye's humble assistant strut through Charles de Gaulle looking every bit the true Parisian in a black sweater, matching pants, dark shades, a camel coat, and a pair of white sneakers (shop a similar style here). 

Marc Piasecki/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes</p>
Katie Holmes

The former teen star took her style know-how to the skies on Friday, arriving at LAX in a pair of light-wash ripped jeans, an off-white jacket, floppy beige sun hat, Gucci loafers ($630; saksfifthavenue.com), and a Gucci handbag ($2,890; net-a-porter.com). 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kate Bosworth</p>
Kate Bosworth

The actress strolled through LAX on Feb. 19 in a lace-up Chloé poncho ($2,195; farfetch.com) and black over-the-knee boots (shop a similar pair here) while toting an orangey-beige handbag.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Fergie</p>
Fergie

Fergie made a strong case for olive green in a well-matched medley she wore at LAX on Feb. 21. The singer paired her camo outerwear with a simple black tank, rich satiny pants, and a pair of lace-up sandals (shop a similar pair here). 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Charlize Theron</p>
Charlize Theron

The actress was spotted at LAX in a simple outfit of blue jeans, a Karen Kane top ($71, originally $118; dillards.com), and a dark gray cardigan. Theron finished off her look with white sneakers and black sunnies.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Fergie</p>
Fergie

When she comes to the airport, step aside. The former Black Eyed Pea strutted her stuff through LAX on Tuesday, looking "Fergalicious" in a leather motorcycle jacket (shop a similar style here: $498; shop.nordstrom.com), matching over-the-knee boots, and a patterned jumpsuit. The Dutchess hitmaker topped off her edgy look with a set of steampunk-inspired shades and a black leather tote. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>David Beckham</p>
David Beckham

The former soccer star was spotted at LAX looking comfy and casual in black joggers, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, and white kicks. He finished off the look with a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses ($150; ray-ban.com) and a green hat. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Ariana Grande</p>
Ariana Grande

The singer arrived in style for a flight out of London's Heathrow Airport, opting for a minidress that she topped off with a fuzzy white coat. Her accessories were also amped up—Grande completed her outfit with a pair of black platform pumps, tights, an assortment of diamond jewelry, and a chic chain-strap handbag.

AKM GSI
<p>Sarah Paulson</p>
Sarah Paulson

The American Horror Story actress was spotted at LAX in a long brown coat over a white sweatshirt, black joggers, and Uggs ($140; ugg.com), an airport style staple. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kate Bosworth</p>
Kate Bosworth

The trend-setting actress slayed the airport fashion game in an off-white FRAME bell sleeved minidress, a multi-colored fur vest (shop a similar style here: $595; shopbop.com), and a set of lace-up booties. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Jessica Alba</p>
Jessica Alba

The Honest Company co-founder bundled up in shades of gray on her latest trip to LAX. Alba paired her go-to long gray coat (shop a similar style here: $1,145; net-a-porter.com) with an ankle-length skirt and a simple black tee. The 35-year-old accessorized with an adorable floral crossbody, a set of leather ankle boots, and an Away suitcase.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Milla Jovovich</p>
Milla Jovovich

Jovovich was spotted at JFK, adding some subtle whimsy to her in-flight uniform with cheetah-print lapels. 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Heidi Klum</p>
Heidi Klum

The model showed off her wild side in an animal print coat, graphic sweatshirt, and ripped skinny jeans by Mother Denim as she made her way through LAX Airport. She completed her travel-ready look with a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, black leather boots, and chic round sunglasses.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
Chrissy Teigen

The model was spotted making her way through New York's JFK in a black maxi, pointed stiletto boots, and matching leather satchels. She completed the bundled-up look with an oversize gray scarf, matching hat, and aviator sunglasses.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow

InStyle's February cover girl glided through JFK on Thursday wearing a white turtleneck, matching high-waist flare jeans, a classic set of sneakers, and a camel overcoat. The chic lifestyle guru accessorized with a pair of stylish aviator shades and a monogrammed Goyard tote bag (shop a similar, solid tote here: $333; saksfifthavenue.com).

<p>Sarah Jessica Parker</p>
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Divorce star stepped out at LAX on Tuesday looking chicer than we could ever hope to be in a cozy off-white coat, olive green pants by AMO Denim ($242, fwrd.com), and a set of glittering booties likely from her SJP line ($485; neimanmarcus.com). It's official: SJP is a verified goddess of the sky. 

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kate Upton</p>
Kate Upton

The 24-year-old model was all smiles when she arrived at LAX on Tuesday. Upton looked totally airport-appropriate in a set of slouchy black boots, a tan peacoat (shop a similar style here: $800; shop.nordstrom.com), and a braided cross-body bag. 

SPOT/AKM-GSI
<p>Bella Hadid</p>
Bella Hadid

In true jet-setter style, Bella Hadid arrived at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport wearing True Religion jeans ($89, originally $199; saksfifthavenue.com), an Alpha Industries bomber ($166, farfetch.com), calf hair Sol Sana boots ($119, originally $190; urbanoutfitters.com), and a Givenchy bag

Ryan Turgeon/Splash News
<p>Gigi Hadid</p>
Gigi Hadid

The top model made her way through JFK in a sleek black hoodie, matching cropped Mother jeans ($196; mother.com), and cool studded boots. She topped off her effortless ensemble with an orange beanie, sunglasses, a black leather Mansur Gavriel bag ($895; mansurgavriel.com), and a Louis Vuitton roller suitcase.

Xposure / AKM-GSI
<p>Kim Kardashian West</p>
Kim Kardashian West

Following her trip to Dubai, Kim hit a New York City airport in an eclectic ensemble which included tan lace-up booties, ripped boyfriend jeans (shop a similar pair here: $135; shop.nordstrom.com), an ankle-length fur coat, and a graphic tee.

Jawad Elatab/Splash News
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

Miss Jenner slayed the airport style game on Thursday when she hit JFK in a crop top, a set of velour sweat pants, lace-up booties, and a chic denim jacket (shop a similar style here: $188; nordstrom.com).  

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Kim Kardashian West</p>
Kim Kardashian West

We've missed your travel style, Kim! After a several month hiatus, Mrs. West is back in the paparazzi's airport scope—and WHOA, she looks amazing. The social media star and her brother-in-law, Scott Disick, arrived at LAX on Jan. 11 ahead of their trip to Dubai. Kardashian West sported black track pants and a matching jacket with red piping through the airport, which she complemented with a massive pair of wrap-around shades, lace-up booties, and her 2017 statement piece: the subtle lip ring.

WENN.com
<p>Michelle Williams</p>
Michelle Williams

The three-time Oscar nominee landed at New York's J.F.K. airport looking cool as can be in a set of denim overalls, Louis Vuitton clogs, grandma-chic glasses, and a plaid blanket wrapped around her shoulders.

PAPJUICE/INSTARimages.com
<p>Katie Holmes</p>
Katie Holmes

The actress touched down at JFK Airport in a chic printed topper that she paired with straight-leg jeans. A pair of classic Gucci loafers ($630, nordstrom.com) and a coordinating handbag completed her winning travel look.

AKM-GSI
<p>Kate Beckinsale</p>
Kate Beckinsale

The actress glowed in a silky black ensemble, colorful fur coat, and printed scarf at JFK Airport in New York City. She completed her sleek look with all black accessories.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller

The actress touched down in L.A. on Thursday, Jan. 5, looking casual-chic in a set of glamorous harem pants, a loose-fitting tee, and a pair of worn Stan Smith sneakers ($75; neimanmarcus.com). Miller added a splash of color to her travel uniform with a bright yellow tote bag.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Emma Stone</p>
Emma Stone

The La La Land actress touched down in Los Angeles in an all-black outfit, featuring a double-breasted peacoat, black jeans, a small suede cross-body bag, a sleek baseball cap, and classic Adidas Superstar sneakers ($80; nordstrom.com).

INSTARimages.com
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Markle was all smiles at London's Heathrow airport on Dec. 18, 2016, after parting ways with her royal beau, Prince Harry. The Suits actress readied herself for takeoff in her a black beanie, a dark trench coat, ripped skinny jeans, and white sneakers. A cobalt blue Mulberry purse dangled from her wrist.

TheImageDirect.com
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio</p>
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model was spotted in LAX, returning from Paris after filming the Victoria's Secret Fashion show, looking chic in a pair of jeans, a white sweater, black booties, and a beige scarf (get a similar one here).

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Reese Witherspoon</p>
Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar-winning actress looked mad for plaid while making her way through LAX airport. For her travels, she paired a festive red checkered shirt with black skinny jeans and coordinating leather boots. A pair of dark sunnies and a fun phone case completed her outfit.

AKM-GSI
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend</p>
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Our favorite power couple strolled hand in hand through LAX in similar black outfits, with Teigen in black jeans, and an off-the-shoulder sweater (find a similar one here).

Star Max/GC Images
<p>Lady Gaga</p>
Lady Gaga

The "Perfect Illusion" singer was spotted at the airport in Paris showing off her wild side in an animal print blazer. She paired the statement pieces with black skinny pants, leather booties, huge sunglasses, and a bold red lip.

Paul Hubble/GC Images
<p>Gigi Hadid</p>
Gigi Hadid

The model made Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport her runway in a pale peach printed bomber jacket (get a similar one here) and black leather pants in advance of the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Round sunnies and black sneakers completed her look.

Paul Hubble/GC Images
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

The singer was spotted at LAX in high-waist cigarette slacks with a matching cape jacket over a metallic blue V-neck blouse, finishing off the look with black aviator sunglasses, a quilted black Chanel handbag, and strappy black heels.

Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/Splash News
<p>MARGOT ROBBIE</p>
MARGOT ROBBIE

The Suicide Squad actress looked totally rock 'n' roll on a recent trip to LAX. Robbie arrived at the airport in a set of black ripped jeans, black-and-white Puma sneakers ($52; macys.com), an ankle-grazing trench, and a bald eagle-bearing graphic tee. 

Splash News
<p>Olivia Culpo</p>
Olivia Culpo

A graphic tee always look great at the airport, especially when it's a Gucci one ($590; mytheresa.com)—like Culpo's

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
<p>Lucy Hale</p>
Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale showed us the power of an elevated sweatshirt. Try a hoodie that has ruffle details like this one and don't forget your white boots.

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
<p>Hilary Duff</p>
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff snuggled up with her cut pup and a cozy duster, which is an airport outfit must-have.

BG023/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
1 of 99

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!