WhoWonFashionToday: Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Today, we’re giving big ups to Jennifer Lawrence for wearing this Dior beauty from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first collection. Here’s the thing about Lawrence: The times when she wears a super stiff gown, she looks and acts uncomfortable. What’s so great about this dress is that it has the old Hollywood silhouette with a little something extra: that adorable embroidered heart.

Lawrence also took this opportunity to play around with accessories. The juxtaposition between the sweet princess dress and the edgier choker and earrings, c’est magnifique.

And in truth, this Dior collection is the perfect one to pull from for Lawrence. The show celebrated feminism, mixing super tailored pieces with romantic, rolling gowns. It was all about empowerment; a subject Lawrence never shies away from.

