Jennifer Hudson Is a Superhero in a Velvet Cape

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
It takes a seriously chic woman to wear a Brandon Maxwell dress. The designer’s pieces are bold, sexy, and sophisticated. They are what I like to call “HERE I AM” pieces.
VIDEO: 5 Mind-Blowing American Idol Success Stories
Yesterday, while promoting her Netflix movie, Sandy Wexler, Jennifer Hudson certainly told New York she was in town by wearing the mini-est of mini dresses by the great Maxwell. The dress, from Maxwell’s fall 2016 collection, was black velvet and had a precariously va-va-voom neckline. She paired it with a matching robe/cape situation, also in black velvet, which made her look like a damn superhero. Case in point:
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson’s Surprising Trick for Staying Centered
She added a bold red lip and a pair of bedazzled silver sandals, because why not be more fabulous than everyone else in the Big Apple if ya can be.