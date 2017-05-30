Jared Leto Was the Best Dressed Person in Europe Yesterday

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
What do you wear to a Gucci show? Do you go classic? Opting for a simple LBD with some discreet, yet clearly visible logo print? Or do you go all-out, full-on Alessandro Michele? Mixed prints, patterns, colors, the whole shebang? It’s a hard decision, but people had to make it to attend Gucci’s cruise 2018 show yesterday in Italy.
RELATED: Jared Leto Re-Lists His $2 Million “Starter” Mansion—See Inside the L.A. Home
Kirsten Dunst wore a silk crepe floral embroidered skirt and shirt. Dakota Johnson opted for a floral frock with a bow detail and plunging neckline. Musician Beth Ditto, who performed after the show, wore a blue lurex gold leaf jacquard silk suit with crystal detailing and a matching headpiece. That is chic. But out of all the attendees at the Gucci cruise show, without a doubt (and to no surprise, of course) Jared Leto WON.
VIDEO: Gucci Slide Splurge: Pay on Credit or Debit
Leto, forever a Gucci fanatic, arrived at the Palazzo Pitti wearing a Gucci fall 2017 bumble bee printed shirt, pink velvet robe (need it now), mustard colored track pants, Carrera Eyewear sunglasses, and silver high-top sneakers. Best part? All of this stuff is practically available. We found versions of almost all of it on gucci.com. So you’re welcome.