Issa Rae Continues Her Winning Style Evolution

What does it take to stand out at one of the most star-studded events of the calendar year? Ask Issa Rae.

The Insecure actress, who once favored leather jackets and tees, arrived to Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event yesterday in a truly glamorous gown by Francesca Miranda. One that we undoubtedly can add to our beloved Naked Dress gallery.

RELATED: Janelle Monáe Teaches the LBD a Lesson

Rae has been on a fashion rampage since the Golden Globes thanks to her stylist, Ayana, who has put her in fitted, Hollywood-glad looks all awards season long.

16 Times Issa Rae Was the Definition of #HairGoals 2017 Golden Globe Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty 2017 Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 2016 Insecure L.A. Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic 2016 HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception Michael Tran/FilmMagic October 2016 Jimmy Fallon Appearance Andrew Lipovsky/NBC October 2017 Jimmy Fallon Appearance Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic 2016 Insecure Block Party Neilson Barnard/Getty 2016 Urbanworld Film Festival Kris Connor/FilmMagic 2016 BronzeLens Film Festival Paras Griffin/Getty October 2016 SirusXM Radio Studio Appearance Cindy Ord/Getty 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival Jerod Harris/WireImage 2016 BET Awards Dinner Jason Kempin/BET 2017 Insecure Panel Discussion Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic 2014 L.A. Event Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic 2016 Appearance Astrid Stawiarz/Getty 1 of 16 Advertisement

So you win fashion today, Ms. Rae. You AND your naked dress.