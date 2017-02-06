Gwen Stefani Spotted in L.A. with the Other Love of Her Life

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Commitment. It means to love something so much that nothing else will deter you from fully embracing the object of your affection. It, at times, means you have blinders on regarding reason or sensibility. Your priority is whatever it is you are committed to.
In Gwen Stefani's case, Blake Shelton took a backseat to this wheel screeching Moschino by Jeremy Scott getup: a bright red snakeskin printed windbreaker with matching pants. If ever there was a picture of commitment, this would be it. And that my friend, is why Gwen wins fashion today.