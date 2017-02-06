Gwen Stefani Spotted in L.A. with the Other Love of Her Life

BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”

Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 06, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Commitment. It means to love something so much that nothing else will deter you from fully embracing the object of your affection. It, at times, means you have blinders on regarding reason or sensibility. Your priority is whatever it is you are committed to.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Cuddle Up During a Romantic Dinner

13 Times Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were the Cutest Couple Ever
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

They looked so in love during a performance of their duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" at an iHeartRadio event.

Kevin Winter/Getty
Singers Gwen Stephani and Blake Shelton stand on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The lovebirds shared a sweet moment on the sidelines of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Ross D. Franklin/AP
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake planted a kiss on Gwen's head as they snapped an Instagram selfie.

gwenstefani/Instagram
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake lovingly rested his head on Gwen's shoulder while the two were traveling.

gwenstefani/Instagram
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

After singing together on The Voice, they cozied up backstage for a photo.
 

gwenstefani/Instagram
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The singers looked happier than ever following their performance during the 2016 Billbaord Music Awards.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The duo made a dazzling appearance together at a 2016 Oscars after-party.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The singers got cuddly during a stop on Stefani's This Is What the Truth Feels Like tour.

gwenstefani/Instagram
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The famous pair were all smiles at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Radio Disney via Getty Images
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Ahead of their 2016 Billboard Music Awards performance, the couple got silly backstage.

gwenstefani/Instagram
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake and Gwen paused for a snap while rehearsing for a performance.
 

gwenstefani/Instagram
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The pair showed off their undeniable chemistry onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p>Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani</p>
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake and Gwen got super close at Clive Davis's pre-Grammys 2016 party.
 

1 of 13

Advertisement

In Gwen Stefani's case, Blake Shelton took a backseat to this wheel screeching Moschino by Jeremy Scott getup: a bright red snakeskin printed windbreaker with matching pants. If ever there was a picture of commitment, this would be it. And that my friend, is why Gwen wins fashion today.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!