Gwen Stefani Spotted in L.A. with the Other Love of Her Life

Commitment. It means to love something so much that nothing else will deter you from fully embracing the object of your affection. It, at times, means you have blinders on regarding reason or sensibility. Your priority is whatever it is you are committed to.

In Gwen Stefani's case, Blake Shelton took a backseat to this wheel screeching Moschino by Jeremy Scott getup: a bright red snakeskin printed windbreaker with matching pants. If ever there was a picture of commitment, this would be it. And that my friend, is why Gwen wins fashion today.