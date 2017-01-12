A Thank You Note to FLOTUS's Dress

Last night, First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon. While there, she took part in Fallon's famous "Thank You Notes" segment, where she took the opportunity to thank Barack, her silver fox, among other things.

Fallon, appropriately, wrote all of his thank you notes to Michelle. Duh.

Even the Internet does not have enough space to praise MObama's countless contributions to this country; for that thank you note, we'd need an infinite piece of paper.

So instead, we'll take this space simply to thank her for her undeniably perfect taste, which was expressed fully with last night's outfit.

Did you design this zippered wonder? Step up and let us know. You, along with Michelle, won fashion today. And those silver pumps ain't so bad either.

UPDATE: Givenchy (no surprises here) has claimed ownership! Michelle was in a black crepe jersey jacket and skirt with silver leather pumps, from the spring 2017 collection.

Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever 2017 Marla Aufmuth/Getty for Pennsylvania Conference for Women 2017 - Jason Wu AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh 2016 - Tracy Reese Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 2016 - Atelier Versace Olivier Douliery/Pool via CNP/MediaPunch/IPX 2016 - Giambattista Valli Startraks Photo 2016 - Black Floral Dress Paul Morigi/Getty Images 2016 - Self-Portrait Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic 2016 - Naeem Khan MediaPunch/AKM-GSI 2016 - Brandon Maxwell Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo 2016 - Naeem Khan Mark Wilson/Getty Images 2016 - Christian Siriano Olivier Douliery/Abacausa/startraksphoto.com 2016 - Creatures of the Wind Leigh Vogel/Getty Images 2016 REX/Shutterstock 2016 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Europa Press/ Getty Images 2016 - In Altuzarra PDN/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock 2016 Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP Photo 2016 - Boss Courtesy 2016—Narciso Rodriguez Evan Vucci/AP Photo 2016 - Naeem Khan Pablo Martinez Monsivais 2016 Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images 2016 - Oscar de la Renta John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images 2016 JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images 2016 - Narciso Rodriguez Sylvina Frydlewsky/EFE/Sipa USA 2016 - NAEEM KHAN Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 2016 - White Printed Dress Joe Raedle/Getty Images 2016 - Jason Wu NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images 2016 - Tanya Taylor REX/Shutterstock 2016 - Purple Print Dress Mark Wilson/Getty Images 2016 - Narciso Rodriguez SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Image 2015 - VERA WANG Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 2015 – Carolina Herrera Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty 2015 - Carolina Herrera Olivier Douliery/ABACA 2015 - Missoni Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images 2015 - Duro Olowu Jacopo Raule/Getty Images 2015 - Christopher Kane Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images 2015 - Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Chris Radburn/PA Wire/ABACAPRESS.COM 2015 - Zac Posen Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images 2015 - Thakoon AKM-GSI 2015 - Floral Print Top MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 2015 – Tadashi Shoji Michelle Obama outfit 2015 - Zac Posen Brad Barket/Getty Images 2015 – Roksanda TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty 2015 – BCBG Max Azria TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty 2015 – Alice & Olivia TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty 2015 — Altuzarra The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images 2015 — Kenzo The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images 2014 - Monique Lhuillier Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images 2014 - Diane von Furstenberg AP Photo 2014 - Diane von Furstenberg Getty Images 2014 - Bibhu Mohapatra Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty 2014 - Prabal Gurung Fiickr/U.S. Department of State 2014 - Carolina Herrera MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 2014 - Mary Katrantzou Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images 2014 - Tanya Taylor UPI/John Angelillo /LANDOV 2014 - Marchesa Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty 2014 - AG Adriano Goldschmied Leigh Vogel/WireImage 2014 - Etro Courtesy Instagram/Michelle Obama 2013 - J. Mendel Theo Wargo/WireImage 2013 - Marchesa Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images 2013 - Tracy Reese Andre Chung/MCT via Getty Images 2013 - Prabal Gurung John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images 2013 - Naeem Khan Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images 2013 - Jason Wu Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 2013 - Reed Krakoff Chuck Kennedy 2013 - Jason Wu Michael Kovac/WireImage 2013 - Thom Browne Jacket, Reed Krakoff and J.Crew Chip Somodevilla/Pool/Startraksphoto 2013 - Michael Kors Larry Downing/Landov 2013 - Reed Krakoff Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Startraksphoto 2012 - Michael Kors John Gress/Landov 2012 - Laura Smalls Streeter Lecka/Getty Images 2012 - Tracy Reese Alex Wong/Getty Images 2012 - Michael Kors Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images 2012 - Michael Kors and J. Crew Kevin Winter/NBCUniversal/Getty Images 2011 - Michael Kors Chris Kleponis Pool/Sipa Press 2012 - Marchesa Alex Wong/Pool/Sipa USA 2012 - Barbara Tfank Mark Wilson/Getty Images 2012 - J. Mendel Johnny Nunez/WireImage 2011 - Vera Wang Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images 2011 - Ralph Lauren Yui Mok/PA Wire/Abaca USA 2011 - Tom Ford Reuters/Larry Downing/Landov 2011 - Doo-Ri Chung Alex Wong/Getty Images 2011 - Alexander McQueen Reuters/Jim Young /Landov 2011 - Halston Martin H. Simon/Pool/Abaca USA 2010 - Norman Norell AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta 2009 - Naeem Khan Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images 2009 - Azzedine Alaia Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images 2009 - Peter Soronen Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images 2009 - Michael Kors REUTERS/Joyce Boghosian/The White House/Landov 2009 - Jason Wu Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images 2009 - Isabel Toledo Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images 2008 - Narciso Rodriguez Scott Olson/Getty Images 1992 - Wedding Dress Obama For America/Reuters/Corbis 1 of 92 Advertisement

Cheers, FLOTUS!