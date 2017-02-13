This Is How to Pull Off an All-Pink Suit

Welcome to "Who Won Fashion Today," where we award the boldest, best dressed person of the day. Winning fashion doesn't necessarily mean you're wearing the most expensive, trendiest, or prettiest dress. Rather, we reward risk-takers—those that stay true to their personal style and make us go, "Now THAT is a LEWK.”
Can you wear Pepto-pink head to toe in the middle of winter? Our March cover star Emily Ratajkowski said "YES" at last night's Altuzarra show.
New York Fashion Week saw a wintery mix of wind, sleet, and slush, but EmRata was glowing in a perfectly fitted pink Altuzarra suit. And if you look closely, you'll see she's also wearing the Jennifer Fisher earrings from her InStyle cover. And we think that deserves two wins!