Today, Two Dogs Wore Monse and Won Fashion

All the chicest of the chic were at Tom Ford last night, decked out in sparkles galore. We’re talking Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian West, Julianne Moore, Chaka Khan. But it’s fashion month, people, and competition for #WWFT is serious.

What makes a well-dressed individual the BEST dressed individual? Like we always say, it’s more than just the dress (or pants, or whatever). It’s the attitude, the story, the intention. Which is why today, instead of option for a latex-clad Kardashian, we’re giving the prize to two dogs. Yes, dogs. Not “dawgs,” actual dogs.

Peanuts Worldwide announced today that an international fashion exhibit was afoot. Snoopy & Belle in Fashion is a tribute to the New York City style. 10” vinyl Snoopy and Belle dolls will be dressed by one-of-a- pieces by Oscar de la Renta, Monse, and the Tony award–winning costume designer Paul Tazewell. The exhibition, sponsored in part by Arts Brookfield, happens to be a stone’s throw away from the InStyle offices, so we had time to pop over and see Snoopy and Belle in all their glory. So what made them win? One word: Monse.

"Monse was (literally) inspired by Snoopy and Belle's noses—and went with black and white polka dots from the brand’s pre-fall 2017 collection. Belle wears a cold-shoulder polka-dot silk-blend crepe dress and Snoopy, a polka-dot silk- blend crepe jacket with black and white striped trousers."

How freaking cute. Best part? We actually found a human sized version similar to Belle’s lewk here.

“Snoopy and Belle have been fashion icons for decades, and we’re very excited to bring their internationally beloved style—which has inspired the greatest designers of our time—to the fans who love them most, right here in the U.S.,” said Melissa Menta, producer of the exhibit and senior vice president at Peanuts Worldwide.

We reached out to Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia to get some intel on just what it was like to design for the pups.

Who is more challenging to dress, we wondered? Bella Hadid or Belle the dog?

