Celine Dion's Heart WILL Go On ... Her Jacket

Celine Dion has been on a fashion TEAR since last year, showing up to events in full Gucci looks, Giambattista Valli couture gowns, Balenciaga, Dior—you name it.
Wearing couture to anything other than 1) walking in a couture runway show or 2) the Oscars is quite a statement. Which is why Celine Dion HAS to win fashion for what she wore to debut her accessories collection in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Dion casually wore a spring 2017 Schiaparelli couture look (with the matching boots, of course). And while we totally understand that Valentine’s Day was a few weeks back, we applaud the singer for giving us inspiration for what to wear next year. Because a heart-themed couture outfit is definitely next year’s outfit.