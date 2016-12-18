Who Won Fashion Today?

Dec 18, 2016 @ 10:30 am
<p>Olivia Culpo</p>
Olivia Culpo

October 5, 2017

Olivia Culpo demoed how to do the monochromatic trend the right way when she stepped out in NYC, sporting a bright red, head-to-toe, sunglasses to boots, and everything in between lewk. Red patent leather pants, a matching red printed cardigan, and that Tod's handbag we've been eyeing. Bank account, prepare to be depleted.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry 

October 4, 2017

Katy Perry wore all the glitz and glamour to Good Morning America in a rainbow sequin Attico dress, fire engine red pumps, and some seriously cool shades—all before the clock struck 10 a.m., might we add.

<p>Soo Joo Park</p>
Soo Joo Park

September 5, 2017

Among the elegant attendees at the Venice Film Festival was supermodel Soo Joo Park, who arrived at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Collection event in not only a jaw-dropping time piece (because, duh, Jaeger-LeCoultre) but the nakedest of all naked dresses of our naked dress dreams. The "dress," which may better be served by being called a "piece," was the work of the great Iris van Herpen, a Dutch fashion designer who is known for her highly sculptural, one-of-a-kind looks.

<p>Elle Fanning</p>
Elle Fanning

August 31, 2017

Yesterday in New York, while doing press for one of the 1,035,234 projects she’s been working on, Fanning wore a Miu Miu jumpsuit from my dreams (also known as the Resort 2018 collection). The look had adorable Yoshitomo Nara-esque illustrations all over in the most lovely pastel tones a gal could ask for. Blondes wearing yellow. Swoon.

<p>Mel B</p>
Mel B

August 16, 2017

The America’s Got Talent judge arrived to Tuesday night’s live episode in a look that could best be described as Britney Spears-inspired (a la "Toxic"). Mel’s unitard was sheer black (sheer being the operative word) and had brilliantly placed crystals in all the necessary places. The suit was created by one Mr. Rocky Gathercole, who’s own website describes him as an “aggressive fashion designer with a taste for the unalike.”

<p>Zendaya</p>
Zendaya

August 9, 2017

Zendaya wore an ombré (yes, ombré two days in a row) sparkling Vivetta pantsuit and arrived looking like the chicest disco ball that ever was. What kept the look from feeling costume-y? Her simple Ruthie Davis shoes, toned down makeup, and rings by EFFY Jewelry. With that said, had her genius stylist, Law Roach, opted to go full on Studio 54, I would have supported that as well.

<p>Kate Beckinsale</p>
Kate Beckinsale

August 8, 2017

Last night, Kate Beckinsale (aka woman who never ages) arrived that the premiere of The Only Living Boy in New York in THE dress from Marchesa's resort 2018 collection. The corset bodice was super flattering against the billowing bottom: tier after tier of elaborate ombré tulle which reminded us of a Marie Antoinette–themed cake.

<p>Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen</p>
Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen

July 28, 2017

Last night Plaza and Olsen attended the premiere of their film in Hollywood. Like any A-list celebrity, they worked with their A-list stylists (Jessica Paster and Sarah Slutsky) and got decked out and beauteous for the evening. It’s just that these two decided to go all out … like, in character. As in, they wore the same. Damn. Thing. The duo wore the same Marc Jacobs dress and Sophia Webster shoes, because if you’re in a Single White Female-y film, how else should you show up to the premiere?

<p>Selena Gomez</p>
Selena Gomez

July 25, 2017

Last night, while casually strolling in L.A., Gomez wore a Jenny Packham black and silver hologram sequin high neck dress that was 50% dream Barbie outfit and 50% pure chicness. Her stylist, Christian Classen (he’s the dude that put Selena in dresses like this) accented the dress with a pair of standard strappy sandals (care of Sergio Rossi) and an edgy bag from cool-girl brand du jour Alyx Studio. We found a similar bag that’s ON SALE here.

<p>Cara Delevingne</p>
Cara Delevingne

July 24, 2017

The actress was spotted in an Alexander Wang suit (chic and oh so buttoned up) only moments later to be transformed into a custom Burberry black-tie spider, caught in a web of diamonds (styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn). Or crystals. We’re not sure which they are but they’re extremely decadent and we want them all over our bodies.

<p>Hailee Steinfeld</p>
pinterest
Hailee Steinfeld

June 21, 2017

Hailee Steinfeld, you actress-turned-singer wunderkind, you. I have always loved your hair and your voice, and now I have something to say about your fashions. You are a risk taker. You choose sexy over cutesy, and sometimes you go a little overboard. But last night? You were perfection. I’m not quite sure how to describe your look other than Skeletor-Couture (Skeltour?). Is that a minidress you're wearing, or just a long-sleeve lengthy shirt? Either way, I love the iconic Balmain-armor quality it has and it fits you like a glove.

<p>Pharrell Williams</p>
Pharrell Williams

July 5, 2017

Pharrell arrived to the Chanel show in a pink oversize cardigan (c/o Chanel’s pre-fall collection), paired with a tie-dyed tee, Ringo Starr-worthy sunnies, and bright yellow sneakers. Oh, and he wore jeans. He wore ripped jeans. He wore ripped jeans to a couture show.

<p>Zendaya</p>
Zendaya

June 29, 2017

Last night was a continuation of the insane chic streak that Zendaya’s been on while promoting Spiderman: Homecoming. She’s been busy playing with bright colors and asymmetrical hemlines (thank you Sies Marjan for giving so much material to play around with) and last night, she carried on with that trend in a custom Ralph & Russo hot Barbie pink high-slit gown with alllllllll the draping.

<p>Liberty Ross</p>
Liberty Ross

June 28, 2017

Ross, who’s been promoting her new HBO flick The Defiant Ones almost exclusively in short, shiny dresses, arrived on the red carpet in a vintage ‘90s Versace bondage dress. The piece, from a fall collection shown in 1992, was first worn by one Ms. Helena Christensen on the runway. So, yeah. That’s pretty badass. 

<p>Lily Collins</p>
pinterest
Lily Collins

June 27, 2017

Last night, while in New York City, Collins was spotted wearing an ostrich feather detailed Prada number. To be specific, the look was a black mikado dress from Prada’s Fall 2017 collection, which was filled with fun feathers and crystal fringes (two things we love!). While this exact look did not walk the Prada show in Milan, it’s a perfect combo of everything we loved about the collection: it’s made from rich, heavy silk, has dramatic red detailing, and is softened by delightful pale pink ostrich feathers that puff out of the bottom of the dress like a Christmas gift.

<p>Suki Waterhouse</p>
Suki Waterhouse

June 22, 2017

Waterhouse arrived at the rooftop premiere for her movie in a razor-sharp shouldered bedazzled Mugler dress. It takes a brave, brave soul to wear a dress that sparkly, that short, and that FASHION (see shoulders, if you haven’t caught my hint). Add on that insanely amazing shadow c/o makeup artist Niki M’nray? You’re a shoo-in for WWFT.

<p>Zendaya</p>
pinterest
Zendaya

June 21, 2017

Zendaya wore a Sies Marjan look complete with a crew neck sweatshirt and hi/lo asymmetrical mint skirt from the Fall 2017 collection. Oh, and then there were her fairy tale princess sparkly Louboutin pumps. What made the look exceptional was the dramatic layering that almost all Sies Marjan pieces have: ballgown-like length side by side with mini skirt sexiness.

<p>Zoe Kravitz</p>
pinterest
Zoe Kravitz

June 16, 2017

Yesterday, Kravitz stepped out in a pink crushed velvet dress with a bodice that reminded us of a straight jacket (the chicest one ever, of course). The dress, designed by Sander Lak of my most favorite brand Sies Marjan, was so brilliant because what may otherwise have felt like too saccharine a color for someone as badass as Zoë was perfectly offset by the unique twisting of the fabric.

<p>Miley Cyrus</p>
pinterest
Miley Cyrus

June 15, 2017

Cyrus OWNED Jimmy Fallon's show, during which she changed five times, and wore five very different, perfectly Miley looks. And yes, we are including her dressed up as a panda furry as one of the "looks." Our most favorite? A white pants suit (v. Elvis) with a wide lapel and silver studs. Love a rocker/country mix.

<p>Tracee Ellis Ross</p>
pinterest
Tracee Ellis Ross

June 14, 2017

Max Mara celebrated the 2017 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills and T.E.R., among all the superbly dressed celebrities, owned the night. She arrived in a Max Mara pink knit short-sleeve sweater and purple ruched skirt. Uber flattering. Accessories: a sky-high Jimmy Choo pinkish nude sandal with all the satin ribbons a girl could ask for, a turban, a different shade of pink, and a lavender wide belt. And wanna know something else? WE FOUND THE SHOES ON SALE. Yeah. You’re welcome.

<p>Zoe Kravitz</p>
pinterest
Zoe Kravitz

June 13, 2017

Thanks to Big Little Lies and now, Rough Night, we’ve seen Kravitz more these past few months than we ever had and we are grateful. Especially when you come out in outfits like this Oscar de la Renta tomato red jumpsuit. Wowza.

<p>LIly Collins</p>
pinterest
LIly Collins

June 9, 2017

At the New York City premiere of her new Netflix film, Okja, Kravitz arrived in a long-sleeve beaded fall 2017 Valentino dress in the brand’s iconic shade of red, which is quite fitting as her character in the film is named, you guessed it

<p>Nicole Kidman</p>
pinterest
Nicole Kidman

June 8, 2017

Kidman wore Off-White by Virgil Abloh, which, unfairly or not, puts you above the rest. You ditched the typical sparkles, fit and flare, and opted for a black lace ankle-length dress from Abloh's fall/winter 2017 collection. It's sexiness and asymmetry made it stand out from everyone else's (albeit beautiful) dresses.

<p>Chloe Sevigny</p>
pinterest
Chloe Sevigny

June 7, 2017

Last night, Chloë Sevigny, never one to shy away from making a bold fashion statement, arrived to a screening of her new film, Beatriz at Dinner, in a Gucci cat printed shift dress. These were no ordinary kittens though. They were roaring tigers, screaming “I AM CHIC,” or “I WIN FASHION,” or maybe, “HOW DAMN COOL IS THIS DRESS?” To make the outfit even more extra, she used a classic black suede GG belt to cinch in her waist. Because cat ladies care about how things fit, too.

<p>Gigi Hadid</p>
pinterest
Gigi Hadid

June 1, 2017

Gigi wore this casual, yet epically accessorized look yesterday walking around SoHo in New York City. The outfit itself was model-off-duty perfection: she wore the coolest pair of Tommy Hilfiger Vintage Boyfriend High Waist jeans with a logo band exposed—tres '90s chic—and a simple black crop top. She paired the look with classic leather black Reebok sneakers, but added pops of red to make it FASHUN.

<p>Willow Smith</p>
pinterest
Willow Smith

May 31, 2017

The singer/actress arrived at the Paris Cosmopolite Métiers d'Art show in Tokyo in a black and red lace blouse with black satin pants and a black leather jacket. All Chanel. Shoes, bags, and fine jewelry? That was all Chanel too. Because why just show up to a Chanel show looking elegant and buttoned up when you can look … well, like THIS. Sure, we love a modest tweed any day of the week, but Smith took this opportunity to show her PERSONAL style, even when wearing one of the most timeless of brands.

<p>Jared Leto</p>
pinterest
Jared Leto

May 30, 2017

Leto, forever a Gucci fanatic, arrived at the Palazzo Pitti wearing a Gucci fall 2017 bumble bee printed shirt, pink velvet robe (need it now), mustard colored track pants, and silver high-top sneakers

<p>Doutzen Kroes</p>
pinterest
Doutzen Kroes

May 26, 2017

How does Doutzen Kroes show up to an airport? In a sparkly silver mock turtleneck and the best accessories. No big deal. She wore scary high stilettos (are those Weitzman Nudists we spot?), torn jeans (how Model-Off-Duty), and my most favorite bag, the Loewe puzzle bag in sky blue. But what made this outfit A++ was the top, a silver metallic mock turtleneck (brand currently unknown) with a high fashion back exposed zipper.

<p>Bella Hadid</p>
pinterest
Bella Hadid

May 24, 2017

You may have thought Bella was still in Cannes with her BFFs but she apparently hopped a plane to Rome, where she was seen out yesterday in quite possibly the sexiest dress ever made. The Alexandre Vauthier fall 2016 gown must have been taped, glued, and stapled into place given a number of cutouts. But Bella, in true model form, wore it like a pro, pairing the look with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony Silver 3-Strap Sandal and an out of this world Bulgari Serpenti necklace.

<p>Cher</p>
pinterest
Cher

May 22, 2017

Cher, 71, performed "Believe" in the nakedest of all naked performance outfits (sorry, Britney), adorned with ALL the rhinestones—and of course, a pink sequined heart to cover her left nipple. Chic.

<p>Lily Collins</p>
pinterest
Lily Collins

May 19, 2017

Collins arrived at the Okja photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in a spring 2017 Johanna Ortiz look that I think only she could pull off. The nude nautical one-shouldered dramatic shirt is perfect for a place like Cannes, where fancy yachts are synonymous with good films. The sparkly, sequin skirt added just the right amount of flair to make the look fancy shmancy and red carpet appropriate.

<p>Susan Sarandon</p>
pinterest
Susan Sarandon

May 18, 2017

Sarandon arrived to Cannes in the most flattering dress we’ve ever seen (boobs high as the sky, in the most Old Hollywood way possible). The deep green color was an A+ match with her fiery red hair. Good choice, Madame. She opted for a black suede shoe by fashion editor fave Stella Luna.

<p>Lupita Nyong'o</p>
pinterest
Lupita Nyong'o

May 17, 2017

Lupita Nyong'o, wore a pair of chic AF Fendi paper-bag-waist pants to the Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story Dinner in London last night.

<p>Lady Gaga</p>
pinterest
Lady Gaga

May 16, 2017

Gaga was seen by papps and fans arriving back to her N.Y.C. apartment in a full, head-to-toe leopard look: Pants and ankle length coat, care of Gabriela Hearst fall 2017. Drool. Enough cat love for you? Not for her! She completed her look with a custom Gladys Tamez fedora (which, of course, matched her coat and pants perfectly) and carried the Gucci It bag of the moment: the Nymphaea. And just so she wasn’t TOO ferocious, she wore a simple black camisole and some badass Alexander Wang black studded ankle boots to break up the 'fit.

<p>Yara Shahidi</p>
pinterest
Yara Shahidi

May 11, 2017

You know what's chicer than wearing a Gucci tracksuit? Speaking your mind and encouraging women everywhere, especially young women, to "take up space." Yesterday, Yara Shahidi teamed up with Fossil for the first in a series of inspirational talks—this time with The Lower Eastside Girls Club at N.Y.C.'s women's only club, The Wing.

<p>Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas</p>
pinterest
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas

May 10, 2017

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC celebrated the release of the group's first studio album in 15 years (sorry if that makes you feel old), Chilli was stylish as ever as she performed alongside Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins at Koko in London. She performed in a mustard colored bra with a matching mesh crop top and matching sparkly oversized cargo pants.

<p>Millie Bobby Brown</p>
pinterest
Millie Bobby Brown

May 8, 2017

Millie Bobbie Brown aka Eleven from Stranger Things arrived at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a white sparkling Calvin Klein mini fresh from Raf Simons's brain. She opted for a pair of white cowboy boots rather than a stuffy pump and used the event as a platform to show she continues to stand with the American Civil Liberties Union by wearing a blue ribbon; an accessory that's quickly becoming a red carpet staple.

<p>Hari Nef</p>
pinterest
Hari Nef

May 3, 2017

To celebrate the launch of Alessandro Michele's first women's fragrance for Gucci, Hari Nef wore a Gucci spring 2017 electric blue taffeta dress with all the ruffles. It was the dress Molly Ringwald's dreams are made of.

<p>Amandla Stenberg</p>
pinterest
Amandla Stenberg

May 1, 2017

Stenberg arrived to a New York screening of the film wearing a suit from Emilio Pucci’s fall/winter 2017 collection: peachy silk with a delightfully large, round rhinestone zipper. The blazer, which Stenberg wore leisurely open, was also decorated with eye-catching rhinestones, just because, WHY THE HELL NOT? Jewelry? Who needs it when your shirt is decorated with gems?

<p>Chrissy Teigen</p>
pinterest
Chrissy Teigen

April 26, 2017

While wearing an Old Hollywood-style gold dress, Teigen sauntered around New York attending both the 23rd annual City Harvest "An Evening of Practical Magic" gala and the TIME 100 gala. That’s a busy night. It is a good idea to OWN that moment when the wind blows your dress dramatically open to expose your ridiculously cool Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, which by the way, you can buy here.

<p>Bella Hadid</p>
pinterest
Bella Hadid

April 24, 2017

Bella Hadid wore an Adam Selman denim moto-style zip up jumpsuit with roses decorating the entire thing while out in New York City for sister Gigi Hadid's birthday. She accessorized the look with a Chanel bowling bag.

<p>Zoe Saldana</p>
pinterest
Zoe Saldana

April 20, 2017

Orange is a tough color to wear. Possibly the toughest. So the fact that Zoë Saldana pulled off wearing a H2T (that’s head to toe for those of you that never watched America’s Next Top Model) Emilio Pucci orange dress that featured sequins AND fringe? Well, that’s just mad!

<p>Rose Byrne</p>
pinterest
Rose Byrne

April 19, 2017

Byrne arrived at the premiere of her new movie in a frilly floral Rosie Assoulin number from the designer's fall 2017 collection. Wearing a Rosie dress takes gusto: Her voluminous, highly patterned, bright pieces are best complimented by a big personality … which is exactly why Byrne shined so bright in this look. Never afraid to play with color, her stylist (Penny Lovell) paired the vibrant dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo suede purple pumps and a white clutch.

<p>Jennifer Hudson</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Hudson

April 18, 2017

While promoting her Netflix movie, Sandy WexlerJennifer Hudson certainly told New York she was in town by wearing the mini-est of mini dresses by the great Brandon Maxwell. The dress, from Maxwell’s fall 2016 collection, was black velvet and had a precariously va-va-voom neckline. She paired it with a matching robe/cape situation, also in black velvet, which made her look like a damn superhero.

<p>Lorde</p>
pinterest
Lorde

April 17, 2017

Yesterday, in addition to performing another sure-to-be-a-hit single, Lorde wore a perfectly “Coachella" Coachella outfit. It was the COACHELLIEST thing ever: a super tight bustier style top with sparkling chain mail detailing around the neckline with speckles of glitter down the bodice. She paired her top with a pair of gray metallic wide-leg stretch pants so shiny they looked otherworldly and a pair of Adidas sneakers.

<p>Billie Lourd</p>
pinterest
Billie Lourd

April 14, 2017

Lourd made her first public appearance since her mother Carrie Fisher's death at the Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday. The 24-year old actress wore a white Tom Ford minidress with a mock turtleneck and wide, kimono-like sleeves.

<p>Kelly Rowland</p>
pinterest
Kelly Rowland

April 12, 2017

While out promoting her book, Rowland wore a silk pantsuit, which is floral AND partly houndstooth. Too much? Or just enough.

<p>Zoe Saldana</p>
pinterest
Zoe Saldana

April 10, 2017

Zoe Saldana arrived at the premiere of her new film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in Tokyo wearing straight from the runway black crystal dot top and matching pants, topped off with an assortment of rings by Anita Ko. Talk about the chicest disco ball we've ever, EVER, seen.

<p>Jane Goodall</p>
pinterest
Jane Goodall

April 7, 2017

Goodall attended the DVF Awards in a chic all-black outfit, which was delightfully accented by a butterfly printed silk scarf. Her best accessory? The famous plush Mr. H, a monkey she carries around the world with her. The stuffed animal, given to her by her friend Gary Haun, has visited more than 60 countries, making him quite possibly the most well-traveled accessory around.

<p>Brooke Shields</p>
pinterest
Brooke Shields

April 4, 2017

Shields arrived to the 2017 Tribeca Ball at the New York Academy of Art (side note: Shields/Chic has an insane art collection) in a black pants suit, mesh corseted bodysuit (!), and a three-strand Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. She accented the all-black look with a cobalt blue alligator skin clutch

<p>Chace Crawford</p>
pinterest
Chace Crawford

April 3, 2017

Over the weekend, Crawford participated in the 2017 South Beach Triathlon. No, he wasn't in Gucci. No, not Tom Ford. He sported an Aqua Sphere wetsuit; accessorized with his insane muscles. We all have dreams of wearing a bodysuit out in public and looking flawless, so big ups to Crawford for pulling it off.

<p>Justin Bieber</p>
pinterest
Justin Bieber

March 31, 2017

The Biebs won fashion today. Why, you ask? Because he wore track pants and sneakers on the beach. Because it was utterly ridiculous. Because it made us laugh, which is something I think we could all use a little bit more these days.

<p>Katie Holmes</p>
pinterest
Katie Holmes

March 30, 2017

Holmes opted for a light blue A.P.C. cotton-chambray button-up with a pretty, ruffled yoke neckline. She tucked said shirt into a pair of worn, classic straight leg jeans in a darker blue. The color combo is key here, in making the outfit less costume-y and more chic-y. To accessorize, she opted for a pair of Gucci loafers (because what other shoe would you wear?) and a hold-everything-imaginable white Tod’s bag.

<p>Anne Hathaway</p>
pinterest
Anne Hathaway

March 29, 2017

Hathaway arrived at the New York City premiere of Colossal, a film about a woman who discovers end-of-the-world type events are connected to her own mental illness. Yeah, I don’t know. BUT, I’ll tell you what I do know and what IS colossal. The Armani Privé spring 2006 couture gown Hathway wore.

<p>Zendaya</p>
pinterest
Zendaya

March 24, 2017

Zendaya arrived to a Dolce & Gabbana party wearing a colorful skirt paired with a sheer black corset. The actress-singer-designer (ultimate hyphenate) opted for simple suede pumps but topped the look off with the prettiest red-orange lip we’ve seen in a long time.

<p>Fan Bingbing</p>
pinterest
Fan Bingbing

March 22, 2017

Fan won the best actress award at the Asian Film Awards wearing a powder blue Elie Saab spring 2017 couture look: a bedazzled jumpsuit with an attached skirt. And yes, Emma Watson was most definitely jealous.

<p>Demi Lovato</p>
pinterest
Demi Lovato

March 21, 2017

Lovato was seen outside Good Morning America wearing the springiest first-day-of-spring outfit you could ever imagine: a pink and black floral bomber with a matching pencil skirt.

<p>Anya Taylor-Joy</p>
pinterest
Anya Taylor-Joy

March 20, 2017

The new actress wins fashion for ending the fall/winter season with a bang in a full length, deep-V-neck, two-tone silver dress with a big black bow.

<p>Zosia Mamet</p>
pinterest
Zosia Mamet

March 16, 2017

The actress wore a belted, off-the-shoulder, high-slit dress Monse dress to the 2017 Whitney Biennial.

<p>Jhené Aiko</p>
pinterest
Jhené Aiko

March 15, 2017

For last night’s Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, the R&B songstress arrived with boyfriend Big Sean in a white and black leopard crop top and matching pants.

<p>Victoria Beckham</p>
pinterest
Victoria Beckham

March 14, 2017

Beckham arrived at a NYC Whole Foods in a full lewk: perfectly tailored flannel pants, a silk, see-through navy shirt, and a fabulous double-breasted cashmere wool overcoat.

<p>Angelina Jolie</p>
pinterest
Angelina Jolie

March 13, 2017

Angelina Jolie was spotted at LAX wearing this most-perfect-ever Bottega Veneta Mist Wool Coat (which, yes, comes with the belt because I know you were wondering). If you follow the runway shows, you know this coat came from the brand’s summer collection, which was a perfect mix of sporty and buttoned up.

<p>Kristen Stewart</p>
pinterest
Kristen Stewart

March 10, 2017

Stewart arrived at the New York premiere of the film in a dazzling pink cashmere dress with silvery embroidery from Chanel's "Paris Cosmopolite" Métiers d'Art 2016/2017 collection. I know what you must be thinking. Kristen Stewart? In baby pink? Well when said baby pink dress is Chanel and you’ve recently buzzed your head and dyed it platinum blonde, it’s kind of the perfect choice.

<p>Maddie Ziegler</p>
pinterest
Maddie Ziegler

March 8, 2017

Ziegler arrived at a recent interview in a bright red and black patterned coat and black booties with the most delightfully (and intentionally) messy ballerina bun.

<p>Jennifer Lopez</p>
pinterest
Jennifer Lopez

March 3, 2017

To promote the new season of Shades of Blue, Lopez wore a fabulous Zuhair Murad sweater, featuring the happiest, most beautiful bird we've ever seen. And if you're thinking, "I, too, should get a top with a bird on it," make sure yours is sparkly, because that's the ticket.

<p>Kiernan Shipka</p>
pinterest
Kiernan Shipka

March 2, 2017

At last night's premiere of FX Network's Feud: Bette and JoanKiernan Shipka wore a fall 2017 Oscar de la Renta dress over matching pants that had us going, "Uh oh. Now every time we buy a dress, we'll have to by matching pants. Sorry, bank account."

<p>Rihanna</p>
pinterest
Rihanna

March 1, 2017

Rihanna wore a full gray Monse ensemble that was on the runway less than a month ago while receiving the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation 

<p>Pamela Anderson</p>
pinterest
Pamela Anderson

February 28, 2017

The actress arrived to the Dolce and Gabbana show in a perfectly fitted floral Dolce dress from the spring 2017 collection with wild accessories that few could pull off. Her sunglasses? Museum-quality. Her shoes? The perfect neutral to offset a colorful look up top. Her confidence? Priceless.

<p>Issa Rae</p>
pinterest
Issa Rae

February 24, 2017

The Insecure actress, who once favored leather jackets and tees, arrived to Essence's Black Women in Hollywood event yesterday in a truly glamorous gown. One that we undoubtedly can add to our beloved Naked Dress gallery.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Janelle Monáe</p>
pinterest
Janelle Monáe

February 23, 2017

The actress arrived to Los Angeles Confidential’s Spring Oscar issue party wearing a hand-embroidered black lace dress from Antonio Marras’s spring 2017 collection. The dress, part of a collection inspired by Malick Sidibé’s famous nightlife photographs from Mali in the '50s and '60s has feathers, lace, and embroidered leopard-pattern prints.

<p>Celine Dion</p>
pinterest
Celine Dion

February 22, 2017

Dion casually wore a spring 2017 Schiaparelli couture look (with the matching boots, of course) to debut her accessories collection in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

<p>Thandie Newton</p>
pinterest
Thandie Newton

February 22, 2017

The Westward actress arrived to Erdem Moralioglu’s show wearing, you guessed it, an Erdem pre-fall 2017 floral suit with metallic pink Rupert Sanderson pumps.

<p>Christie Brinkley</p>
pinterest
Christie Brinkley

February 17, 2017

Brinkley arrived to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017's launch event at New York's Center415 event space wearing a bright red, super-fitted jumpsuit and quite honestly may have looked better than she did in her 20s.

<p>Jourdan Dunn</p>
pinterest
Jourdan Dunn

February 16, 2017

Dunn is so chic that she didn't even have to walk in the Michael Kors show to win fashion. She arrived in a gray cashmere asymmetric pullover and stretch wool pants with black Sherry sandals, all from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

<p>Susan Sarandon</p>
pinterest
Susan Sarandon

February 15, 2017

At the Feud Tastemaker Lunch in New York, Sarandon wore a red jumpsuit (stand up if this was made by you!) with delightfully voluminous hair … which was also—you guessed it—red. The look was accented with a pair of gold Doc Martens–looking boots, which we think is super chic.

<p>Emily Ratajkowski</p>
pinterest
Emily Ratajkowski

February 13, 2017

Our March cover star Emily Ratajkowski wore a perfectly fitted pink suit to the Altuzarra show. And if you look closely, you'll see she's also wearing the Jennifer Fisher earrings from her InStyle cover.

<p>Selena Gomez</p>
pinterest
Selena Gomez

February 9, 2017

Selena Gomez was seen promoting 13 Reasons Why in a Proenza Schouler spring 2017 dress. The dress epitomizes the brand's spring collection, which played around with layering, moving silhouettes, and experimental shapes. The experiment worked, if you ask us.

<p>Zoe Kravitz</p>
pinterest
Zoe Kravitz

February 8, 2017

Zoë arrived to last night's L.A. premiere of HBO's Big Little Lies in an off-the-shoulder black Vera Wang spring 2017 runway dress, a classic Ana Khouri diamond crawler, and an adorable Moynat box bag.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actress Ruth Negga attends AARP's 16th annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
pinterest
Ruth Negga

February 7, 2017

Ruth Negga wore a colorful dress from Valentino's pre-fall 2017 collection: a glistening, muted rainbow, long-sleeve gown. Move over Joseph, there's a new technicolor dreamcoat in town. It was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and it wins fashion.

<p>Gwen Stefani</p>
pinterest
Gwen Stefani

February 6, 2017

Gwen Stefani wore the best Moschino by Jeremy Scott getup: a bright red snakeskin printed windbreaker with matching pants. If ever there was a picture of commitment, this would be it.

<p>Dakota Johnson</p>
pinterest
Dakota Johnson

February 2, 2017

Dakota Johnson, styled by Queen Kate Young, went on Late Night with Seth Meyers wearing a velvet dress with a mock turtleneck from the Sonia Rykiel pre-fall collection.

<p>Camila Cabello</p>
pinterest
Camila Cabello

February 1, 2017

Former girl-band member bared her midriff in a crop top paired with a long coat and pajama-style striped pants ... made by Virgil Abloh for Off-White. She accompanied the look with a fun oversized bow in her hair.

<p>Busy Phillips</p>
pinterest
Busy Phillips

January 31, 2017

The actress looked comfy and cute in Rachel Antonoff's Female Reproductive System sweatshirt ($98; rachelantonoff.com) while walking hand-in-hand with BFF Michelle Williams through the airport.

<p>Judith Light</p>
pinterest
Judith Light

January 30, 2017

At the 2017 SAG Awards, Light walked the carpet like a '90s runway model in an electric blue long-sleeve Tom Ford gown: partially mesh with strategically placed velvet. Could anyone else have worn this? Absolutely not.

<p>Brit Marling</p>
pinterest
Brit Marling

January 27, 2017

Last night, on Jimmy Fallon, Marling dazzled in a pink pussy bow top, red Self-Portrait pants, and Barbie-pink Mansur Gavriel heels. Since she began walking red carpets, she’s been taking fashion risks, opting for dresses by Viktor & Rolf, L’Wren Scott, and Balenciaga instead of safer, more classic options.

<p>Alessandra Ambrosio</p>
pinterest
Alessandra Ambrosio

January 25, 2017

The model looked gorgeous strolling around Paris in a Grecian-inspired white gown paired with the fanciest white feather boa.

<p>Natalia Vodianova</p>
pinterest
Natalia Vodianova

January 24, 2017

Natalia wore a divine cape, riding boots, and a decidedly thematic chapeau to complete an equestrian look for the Dior Couture show.

<p>Victoria Beckham</p>
pinterest
Victoria Beckham

January 23, 2017

Victoria Beckham’s look to judge the International Woolmark Prize at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris yesterday? Office 'fit perfection. Just because you’re sitting at a desk all day does not mean you have to wear all black (although, that can be chic too). Try colorblocking like VB in bright, bold colors to stand out. The fit, albeit baggy and menswear inspired, is flattering and most importantly, comfortable. Colorful and cozy is a winner.

<p>Sofia Richie</p>
pinterest
Sofia Richie

January 20, 2017

Sofia Richie attended the launch of Wonderland Magazine's pop-up shop in London wearing sweatpants with heels that she paired with a '90s throwback mini Louis Vuitton backpack.

<p>Yara Shahidi</p>
pinterest
Yara Shahidi

January 19, 2017

The 16-year-old actress who plays Zoey on Black-ish stole the show on the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a black and white checkered tulle gown from Off-White’s spring-summer collection.

<p>Naomie Harris</p>
pinterest
Naomie Harris

January 18, 2017

We’re giving big ups to Naomie Harris, who wore Alexandre Vauthier at last night’s Decoding the Beauty of Time dinner in Geneva. Her Vauthier gown, from the fall 2016 Couture collection, has the perfect percentage of sex appeal and class. The high slit and plunging neckline, while super sexy, are balanced out by strong shoulders and an obi-style black belt. But the dress is only half of what makes Harris’s look. The other 50 percent comes to us courtesy of her watch and fine jewelry.

<p>LIly-Rose Depp</p>
pinterest
LIly-Rose Depp

January 17, 2017

This photo from last night’s César Revelations evening, an event in France that brings together the pre-selected best upcoming actors for the César 2017. Depp, a Chanel ambassador and the face of L’Eau No. 5, wore black wool pants, a white cotton shirt, and a silk black jacket with a truly French tie.

<p>Michelle Obama</p>
pinterest
Michelle Obama

January 12, 2017

First Lady Michelle Obama gave her final talk show appearance as First Lady on Jimmy Fallon wearing a zipped up Givenchy black crepe jersey jacket and skirt with silver leather pumps from the spring 2017 collection.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 10: Actress Emma Stone attends 'LA LA LAND' Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on January 10, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
pinterest
Emma Stone

January 11, 2016

Stone has been wearing a gown pretty much every night for the last month and awards season has only just begun. The star wore a Chanel red embroidered tweed jacket and gold and silver glitter tweed skirt, from the "Paris Cosmopolite" Métiers d'Art 2016/2017 collection to the Paris premiere of her new movie.

<p>Rihanna</p>
pinterest
Rihanna

January 10, 2017

Last night, the singer was hanging at Tao in New York City wearing a super cozy fleece lace-up jumpsuit from her eponymous Fenty x Puma Collection. And while she was wearing sky-high booties, that jumpsuit looked like the chicest snuggie we’ve ever seen.

<p>Quvenzhané Wallis</p>
pinterest
Quvenzhané Wallis

January 5, 2017

On Wednesday night at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City, Wallis arrived in a black velvet dress with pearl detailing and a bit of sparkle. It was fun. It was classy. It was totally age appropriate, but if paired with super high heels and the right fine jewelry would totally be a dress I’d want to wear. Especially because it has that A+ Peter Pan collar. Swoon.But what really made her outfit? Her two best accessories: her Apple Watch and her braces. 

<p>Kate Beckinsale</p>
pinterest
Kate Beckinsale

January 4, 2017

On Tuesday, Beckinsale continued to show her affinity for the pajama look, this time at New York's JFK airport. The actress wore the best shade of pink ever (and yes, that’s a specific shade of pink, didn’t you know?) with a heeled sandal (apparently she does not know it’s January) and an incredibly chic camel coat. It takes a lot for us to say this, but this is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley level airport glam.

<p>Ruth Negga</p>
pinterest
Ruth Negga

January 3, 2017

To accept her Rising Star Award at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, Negga wore a sheer floral appliqué Valentino gown from their spring 2017 collection. This look has everything we could want in a red carpet dress: It has sparkle; it has romance; it has the most delightfully whimsical pattern … it has the perfect mix of sexy and pretty.

<p>Jessica Alba</p>
pinterest
Jessica Alba

January 1, 2017

Alba obviously understands that when trying to put together the perfect seaside ensemble, you cannot simply seek out the most flattering bathing suit and be done. Her full-on look includes a chic hat, a pair of classic sunglasses, and the best patterned pants/kimono cover up ever.

<p>This Woman in a 19-Foot Dress</p>
pinterest
This Woman in a 19-Foot Dress

December 28, 2016

A model at a New Year's concert at China's Yichang Theatre on Tuesday wore a dress that caught our eye. The dress and its train were longer than 19 feet (HOLY SH—), a bright Valentino-red, and tiered to perfection.

<p>EmRata's Mom,&nbsp;Kathleen Balgley</p>
pinterest
EmRata's Mom, Kathleen Balgley

December 27, 2016

Ratajkowski took to Instagram Stories to share an unbelievably stylish photo of, not herself, but her mother, Kathleen Balgley. And let me tell you folks, it's MAMA who Wins Fashion Today. Sixty-something-year-old Balgley wears a Reformation-like ribbed black top with an attached choker—very EmRata, if you ask us. 

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
pinterest
Princess Charlotte

December 26, 2016

For a family stroll, the little royal wore a coat with feminine flair and added a little pop of color to the look with her maroon tights. P.C. topped whole thing off with a pretty princess bow. That type of coordination wins.

