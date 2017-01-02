Jessica Alba Wins Chicest Vacation Outfit Award

Welcome to 2017. A year that will, without a doubt, bring fabulous, out-there, wearable—and delightfully unwearable—outfits courtesy of our favorite designers and celebrities.

On the first Who Won Fashion Today of the New Year, we’d like to give props to one Mrs. Jessica Alba. Let’s start by talking about the concept of a beach outfit. When trying to put together the perfect seaside ensemble, you cannot simply seek out the most flattering bathing suit and be done. You need a full-on look: A cover up, a hat, a great pair of sunglasses. Something that screams, “This is my vacation personality.”

Alba hung out with her family in Hawaii (jealous) in enviable beach style:

1. A well fitting, printed bikini. Note: the pattern isn’t so wild as to distract from the rest of the ‘fit.

2. A pair of traditional sunglasses. When trying to pull off a full beach look, keep accessories light if your bathing suit cover up is the intended star.

3. Chic protection. Note: Yes, this should also come in the form of a powerful sunscreen, but a beach hat one more UV-protective must-have, and is available in so many styles and price points.

4. The best patterned pants/kimono cover up. Ever. Note: If you love Etro, you will love this set. It’s highly patterned, colorful, and just plain happy.

What a way to ring in the New Year, Jess. Thanks for making it a sunshiny first day.

