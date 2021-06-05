You Don’t Need to Pay More Than $40 for the Perfect Summer Dress, Thanks to This Target-Exclusive Line
Style trends may come and go, but when it comes to refreshing your summer wardrobe, you'll never not seek out lightweight fabrics and flowy fits at affordable prices. Luckily, with Target's own Who What Wear line, you don't have to choose between cost, comfort, and effortlessly cool It-girl energy, because everything in this trendy, size-inclusive collection is under $40.
The collection offers a generous selection of strappy summer dresses, structured shorts, breezy skirts, and elegant tops, all made with summer in mind. We selected 12 of our favorite items for warm weather wear, including brand new drops like this Kelly green empire-waist tank (the style is making a comeback, BTW), plus notable trends like ruffles, tiers, and embellished shoulder details that we've been seeing — and paying much more for — everywhere right now.
Shop Summer Fashion Under $40 From Who What Wear:
- Sleeveless Buckle Back Dress, $38
- Balloon 3/4-Sleeve Bardot Top, $30
- Ruffle Hem Mini Skirt, $30
- Ruffle Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $40
- Sleeveless Dress, $40
- Pull-On Shorts, $28
- Puff Elbow-Sleeve Ruffle Detail Top, $25
- Ruffle Midi Skirt, $35
- Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress, $35
- Empire-Waist Tank Top, $25
- Drawstring Shorts, $28
- Sleeveless Multi-Tiered Dress, $37
Kicking it off with dresses and jumpsuits, Who What Wear offers plenty of cute and comfy options that won't stick to your body when temperatures rise. This midi-length linen-blend dress has an open-back for added airflow on stifling summer days, though its buckled strap design is thick enough to hide a bra or bikini top. Also featuring a back cut-out — though embellished with an elegant oversized bow tie — this sleeveless jumpsuit has flowy wide legs with spacious and functional side pockets. This sleeveless V-neck cotton maxi dress makes for an effortlessly chic casual outfit, while this best-selling mini dress features drop-shoulder-style sleeves with asymmetrical gathers for a fun shape and flow. Another airy shorter-length option, this sleeveless multi-tiered dress can easily be dressed up or down, and even comes in three solid colors for versatility.
The collection's selection of dressy shorts and skirts showcase funky colors and breezy fits that elegantly fall away from the body. These dainty eyelet shorts strike the right balance between bold and delicate with structured front pleats and flirty ruffle-trimmed legs. For pattern-seekers, these elastic-waist drawstring shorts come in a selection of two playful prints, and with a longer inseam that encourages activity, they're functional, too. An asymmetrical midi-length skirt has two diagonal ruffles for visual interest, plus a side slit that hits just above the knee, while this shorter mini option can be paired with a belted wrap top in a matching tropical print.
Speaking of tops, opt for this sleeveless V-neck tank on hot days, which has a flared empire waist and ties on both shoulders, or this longer-sleeved option with ruffled accents on colder ones. Available in multiple colors, this cotton puff-sleeve blouse is also a popular pick that can be worn buttoned up for a high-neck Victorian vibe, or down for a more casual, modern feel.
Shop all 12 of these under-$40 Who What Wear summer fashion staples below, available exclusively at Target.
Related Items
Sleeveless Buckle Back Dress
Shop now: $38; target.com
Balloon ¾-Sleeve Bardot Top
Shop now: $30; target.com
Ruffle Hem Mini Skirt
Shop now: $30; target.com
Ruffle Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Shop now: $40; target.com
Sleeveless Dress
Shop now: $40; target.com
Pull-On Shorts
Shop now: $28; target.com
Puff Elbow-Sleeve Ruffle Detail Top
Shop now: $25; target.com
Ruffle Midi Skirt
Shop now: $35; target.com
Ruffle Short-Sleeve Dress
Shop now: $35; target.com
Empire-Waist Tank Top
Shop now: $25; target.com
Drawstring Shorts
Shop now: $28; target.com
Sleeveless Multi-Tiered Dress
Shop now: $37; target.com