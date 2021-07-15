Target's Summer Collection Is Filled With Linen Dresses and Rompers Under $40
Ah, summer. The time of year when a preoccupation with keeping makeup from immediately melting off upon stepping outside takes up the brain space usually reserved for other, more peaceful morning rituals. Or maybe that's just me.
Regardless, as an East Coast-native just trying to make it through the sweltering heat of a Texas summer, my recent experience can be summed up in one simple piece of advice: Linen is your best friend. And luckily, you don't have to splurge to give your closet a summer refresh with the breezy material thanks to Target's collection of linen dresses, rompers, and summer staple pieces — which start at just $12.
We love Target for its uncanny ability to turn a quick trip for a lightbulb into a cart full of finds we didn't know we needed, like budget-friendly dupes for the trends we can't stop thinking about. So, while breathable linen pieces often cost hundreds of dollars, you can score dozens of comparable picks at Target for less than $50 right now.
Because linen is a highly-absorbent fiber that dries faster than cotton, it's a game-changer for staying as comfortable as possible in the midst of the year's hottest season. It also looks impossibly chic when designed in the right silhouette.
From Who What Wear's capsule collection filled with puff sleeves and bold patterns to A New Day's muted jumpsuits, Target's in-house labels know what they're doing in creating breathable essentials you'll want to reach for whenever keeping your cool feels like a task.
Shop Must-Have Linen Pieces Under $50 From Target:
- A New Day Sleeveless Button-Front Dress, $28
- A New Day Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress, $25
- Universal Thread Short Sleeve Shirtdress, $20
- Universal Thread Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit, $30
- A New Day Sleeveless Button-Front Jumpsuit, $30
- Universal Thread Short Sleeve Boilersuit, $30
- Who What Wear Puff Elbow Sleeve Dress, $35
- A New Day Midi A-Line Skirt, $25
- Who What Wear Puff Short Sleeve Dress, $40
- Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Button-Up Drawstring-Waist Utility Romper, $28
- A New Day Gingham Check Blazer, $35
- Who What Wear Tank Top, $25
- A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Linen T-Shirt, $12
- Who What Wear One Shoulder Long Sleeve Blouse, $28
- Who What Wear Balloon Long Sleeve Bardot Top, $30
While there are hundreds of summer essentials at Target worthy of taking all our $$$, these picks are made with linen blends that'll keep sweat at bay without sacrificing on style. Shop these under-$50 dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, and more below.