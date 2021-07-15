Target's Summer Collection Is Filled With Linen Dresses and Rompers Under $40

Only linen cuts in these temps. 
By Jayla Andrulonis
Jul 14, 2021 @ 8:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ah, summer. The time of year when a preoccupation with keeping makeup from immediately melting off upon stepping outside takes up the brain space usually reserved for other, more peaceful morning rituals. Or maybe that's just me. 

Regardless, as an East Coast-native just trying to make it through the sweltering heat of a Texas summer, my recent experience can be summed up in one simple piece of advice: Linen is your best friend. And luckily, you don't have to splurge to give your closet a summer refresh with the breezy material thanks to Target's collection of linen dresses, rompers, and summer staple pieces — which start at just $12. 

We love Target for its uncanny ability to turn a quick trip for a lightbulb into a cart full of finds we didn't know we needed, like budget-friendly dupes for the trends we can't stop thinking about. So, while breathable linen pieces often cost hundreds of dollars, you can score dozens of comparable picks at Target for less than $50 right now.   

Because linen is a highly-absorbent fiber that dries faster than cotton, it's a game-changer for staying as comfortable as possible in the midst of the year's hottest season. It also looks impossibly chic when designed in the right silhouette. 

From Who What Wear's capsule collection filled with puff sleeves and bold patterns to A New Day's muted jumpsuits, Target's in-house labels know what they're doing in creating breathable essentials you'll want to reach for whenever keeping your cool feels like a task. 

Shop Must-Have Linen Pieces Under $50 From Target: 

While there are hundreds of summer essentials at Target worthy of taking all our $$$, these picks are made with linen blends that'll keep sweat at bay without sacrificing on style. Shop these under-$50 dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, and more below. 

Credit: Courtesy

A New Day Sleeveless Button-Front Dress

Shop now: $28; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

A New Day Ruffle Short Sleeve Dress

Shop now: $25; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Shirtdress

Shop now: $20; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Universal Thread Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit

Shop now: $30; target.com

A New Day Sleeveless Button-Front Jumpsuit

Credit: Courtesy

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Boilersuit

Shop now: $30; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Who What Wear Puff Elbow Sleeve Dress

Shop now: $35; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

A New Day Midi A-Line Skirt

Shop now: $25; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Who What Wear Puff Short Sleeve Dress

Shop now: $40; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Button-Up Drawstring-Waist Utility Romper

Shop now: $28; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

A New Day Gingham Check Blazer

Shop now: $35; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Who What Wear Tank Top

Shop now: $25; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

A New Day Flutter Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Linen T-Shirt

Shop now: $12; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Who What Wear One Shoulder Long Sleeve Blouse

Shop now: $28; target.com
Credit: Courtesy

Who What Wear Balloon Long Sleeve Bardot Top

Shop now: $30; target.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com