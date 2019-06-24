14 Reasons Why You Should Be Following Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If Sydney Sweeney looks familiar, that’s because she is. Over the past few years, the 21-year-old actress has consistently been popping up on our favorite TV shows — The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, and now, HBO’s latest drama-filled hit, Euphoria — and will soon appear in the celebrity-packed movie of the summer, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Plus, remember when Blake Lively admitted she wore Forever 21 on the red carpet and lied about it? That answer came courtesy of Sweeney, who interviewed her for InStyle. (Clearly, this is a woman of many talents.)

In short, Sweeney is someone to know, and before she shoots to super stardom, we figured we tell you a little bit about her (and, of course, her amazing style), straight from the actress herself. Whether you’re wrapped up in Cassie’s storyline on Euphoria, have been digging Sweeney's dreamy red carpet dresses, or are dying for any hints about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, check out these facts about the star on-the-rise, ahead.

1. She’s Got an Intense Storyline on HBO’s Euphoria

“Cassie hasn't really quite figured out who she is yet. She always falls in love with every boyfriend that she has and gets a sexual reputation that she doesn't know how to get out of. There's this whole storyline with nudes that many teenage girls deal with. Like, ‘Do I sent them?’ It’s like a form of currency. She has to figure out how to navigate the world.”

2. And You Probably Recognize Her from Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale

“I'm so sad Eden had to have the ending that she did, because right now, I'm seeing all the season three Handmaid's Tale stuff and I'm like, ‘I miss that script so much.’ It was just such a good cast and crew to be a part of. Everyone's so nice.“

3. Or Netflix’s Everything Sucks!

“There was still so much to tell and a beautiful relationship to grow [before it was canceled].”

4. She Got to Work with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

“I can't share much, but it was one of those moments that you try to make sure you remember and take in every single part of it, because it's definitely a learning experience and very memorable part of my life. I just soaked it all up…and then went home and told my mom all about it!”

5. And Yes, She Loves Titanic

“I've always been a huge fan of Leo in Titanic. One, it’s based on a true story, and I always love movies and TV shows that are based off of true stories. I also love the love story, and Kate Winslet's amazing. I love period pieces because I think the costumes and the art decoration is amazing. I've basically memorized that film.”

6. Playing Cassie Has Helped Her Evolve Her Style

“Euphoria was a lot of fun wardrobe-wise because I actually got to wear clothing that I would regularly wear. Each character has such unique style — like Jules' style is unbelievable, and I don't even know how to describe it. She just pulls it off amazingly. Maddy's style is so fun, and she wears this Louis Vuitton workout set that I die for. Then [my character] Cassie, she loves pastel colors, so she wears a lot of baby blues and baby pinks. Baby blue is my favorite color, but I used to never like pink, and after wearing pink as Cassie, I've been adopting pink into my own closet. I've found items that I personally would like to wear more of, and I've learned more about my own style now through Cassie.”

7. But Nothing Compares to What She Wore on The Handmaid’s Tale

“I got to work with Ane Crabtree, who is the most talented costume designer I've worked with. She just puts so much work and detail into every single piece that she makes, and from my undergarments to my socks to my hat, everything was handmade and thought through 150 percent. I honestly felt like I was stepping into Eden because of the wardrobe. She even built a corset for me, for my boobs, to make them smaller.”

8. Her Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Costumes Are a Hint

“It’s set in the ‘70s, which was a lot of fun because it was very hippie. I don't really know if I can say much about my character's clothes because it might give away some storyline. I'd also love to be in something more like in the ‘20s or ‘40s one day — really dive into period pieces — because it’s been a lot of fun.”

9. She’s a Big Gossip Girl Fan (as Evident by Her InStyle Interview With Blake Lively)

“Serena and Blair from Gossip Girl got to wear such awesome outfits and being on a show like that, where you're getting to wear incredible designers all the time, would be a lot of fun.”

10. She’s Still Figuring Out Her Signature Style

“I honestly don't think I have one specific style. One day I could be wearing a workout track suit and another day I could be wearing overalls and a tank top. Or I love a slip with corset. It just honestly depends on where I am in the world and what I'm doing and how I'm feeling that day.”

11. Right Now, She's Loving Suits

“I never thought I would be [into them] until recently. I want to wear fun, colorful suits. I want to wear them with cool corsets, or [suit] dresses. I love them all.”

12. She Finds Outfit Inspiration on Instagram

“I go to my explore page and, because I look so many outfits and style icons, it's basically become just a way to look at clothing.”

13. She Isn’t Afraid to Ask For Career Advice

“I've been able to work with so many people so I love asking advice from as many as possible. Whenever I see Amy [Adams, from Sharp Objects] we always talk, and also Elisabeth [Moss]. They're always there for me, which is crazy to even think.”

14. No, She’s Not Slowing Down

“I have another movie that I'm going to start filming this summer. I can't say what it is, but I'm very, very excited for this film because it's a completely different character than I've ever played before. I get to speak a whole other language and I get to film in a really awesome place in the world that I've never been to.”