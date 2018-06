4 of 12 Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

1991

"I have what I wore when I did 'The Star-Spangled Banner'," Houston told InStyle of one of her favorite style memories—singing at the Super Bowl in 1991. "I had on this very plain jogging suit. It's nicely boxed in New Jersey. I'll never forget the day. I had no idea what I was actually getting into. I didn't even have any makeup on! I knew I was singing "The Star-Spangled Banner." But the Gulf War was happening, a lot of people were awaiting the return of family members—it was a very emotional time."