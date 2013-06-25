White by Vera Wang for David's Bridal: See the Fall Collection, Now Available

Josephine Cusumano
Jun 25, 2013 @ 4:00 pm

Vera Wang just rolled out her new bridal, bridesmaids, and accessories styles for her White line, stocked exclusively at David's Bridal, and it's full of looks for the modern bride that cost a fraction of what one of her runway designs would. The collection is in stores just in time for fall ceremonies and features the same elements Wang is known for, including textured organza, grosgrain sashes, crystal embellishments, and crinkled chiffon. And it's trendy: Two new colors are available within the five new bridal gowns, priced at $728 to $1,348, silver (Sterling) and beige gray (Oyster). Wang also released several new bridesmaid dress options for $158 to $198—yes, these can actually be worn again—and an array of accessories, like veils and sashes. Click to see new styles and shop them at davidsbridal.com.

Organza Gown with Tulle Skirt

Organza Gown with Tulle Skirt

Now at David's Bridal, White by Vera Wang's fall 2013 collection was inspired by Old Hollywood glamour. Ball gown with split-front overlay; $928 at davidsbridal.com.
2 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Satin and Matte Crepe Peplum Dress

Strapless peplum dress with a removable sash; $178 at davidsbridal.com.
Double Faced Satin Gown

Double Faced Satin Gown

Draped cowl neckline gown with grosgrain sash; $828 at davidsbridal.com.
4 of 13 Courtesy Photo

The Satin Gown's Open Back and Train

Accented with a crystal floral corsage,and sweep 60" train; $828 at davidsbridal.com.
One-Shoulder Draped Corset Gown

One-Shoulder Draped Corset Gown

One-shoulder draped corset bodice with a crystal corsage; $828 at davidsbridal.com.
Strapless Fit and Flare Gown

Strapless Fit and Flare Gown

Gown with sequin detailing along the bodice and full tulle skirt; $1,148 at davidsbridal.com.
Textured Organza Draped Cover Up

Textured Organza Draped Cover Up

Organza ball gown ($928) and cover up ($68), both available at davidsbridal.com.
8 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Crystal Tulle Blusher with Organza Petals

A Russian blusher embellished with organza three-dimensional petals and a crystal corsage; $128 at davidsbridal.com.
Crinkle Chiffon Column Gown

Crinkle Chiffon Column Gown

Gown with a draped bobbin net bodice, and flowing sash; $99 to $178 at davidsbridal.com.
Strapless Crinkle Chiffon Dress

Strapless Crinkle Chiffon Dress

Flowing cut flanges in crinkled chiffon dress; $99 to $188 at davidsbridal.com.
11 of 13 Courtesy Photo

Crinkle Chiffon Flutter-Sleeve Dress

Asymmetrical pin tucking dress with flutter-sleeves; $188 at davidsbridal.com.
V-Neck Sleeveless Column Dress

V-Neck Sleeveless Column Dress

Empire waist with a sheer V-neck overlay; $99 to $168 at davidsbridal.com.
One-Shoulder Satin Dress

One-Shoulder Satin Dress

One-shoulder with flange detail and asymmetrical cut; $168 at davidsbridal.com.

