White by Vera Wang for David's Bridal: See the Fall Collection, Now Available

Vera Wang just rolled out her new bridal, bridesmaids, and accessories styles for her White line, stocked exclusively at David's Bridal, and it's full of looks for the modern bride that cost a fraction of what one of her runway designs would. The collection is in stores just in time for fall ceremonies and features the same elements Wang is known for, including textured organza, grosgrain sashes, crystal embellishments, and crinkled chiffon. And it's trendy: Two new colors are available within the five new bridal gowns, priced at $728 to $1,348, silver (Sterling) and beige gray (Oyster). Wang also released several new bridesmaid dress options for $158 to $198—yes, these can actually be worn again—and an array of accessories, like veils and sashes. Click to see new styles and shop them at davidsbridal.com.

