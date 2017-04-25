13 White Must-Haves to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe

Raymond Hall/WireImage
Ann Jacoby
Apr 25, 2017

Even though we don’t believe that silly rule about not wearing white after Labor Day (after all, nothing is chicer than winter whites!), something feels so right about sporting a white ensemble in the summer. Whether you work the cool shade into an outfit with a fun accessory or go the full head-to-toe monochromatic route, wearing white is a simple way to instantly spruce up your look. We’ve rounded up the basics you’ll need for a sleek, summer-ready wardrobe.

1 of 13 Courtesy

ONE-SHOULDER BLOUSE

Topshop $48 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

HALTER-NECK TANK

Farrow available at Need Supply $44 (originally $58) SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

TAILORED BLAZER

Tibi $450 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

COTTON SHIRTDRESS

Acne Studios available at Matches Fashion $380 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

EYELET DRESS

J. Crew $298 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

DENIM A-LINE SKIRT

MiH Jeans $275 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

DISTRESSED JEANS

Madewell $135 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

WIDE-LEG TROUSERS

Theory $315 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

SHOULDER BAG

3.1 Phillip Lim available at Net-a-Porter $950 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

BASEBALL HAT

Urban Outfitters $15 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

MIRRORED SUNGLASSES

Target $17 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

KNIT SNEAKERS

Nike $100 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

HEELED MULES

Mango $50 SHOP NOW

