1 of 8 MCV(4)

WHY WE LOVE IT

Designers had such a passion for purity that many began their runway shows with outfits that looked crafted from clouds. Dolce & Gabbana used white almost exclusively, concluding their presentation with a striking lingerie-clad army of models. No matter the silhouette-peasant blouse, Edwardian cutaway, classic blazer, or minimalist gown-white was a fresh choice.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Seek out a look that works for your lifestyle. If you want to avoid the austerity of this pristine shade, vary textures by combining chiffon with poplin or layering lace over cotton. Go all out with white accessories too, but keep them sleek. The wrong ivory shoe can come off as heavy and graceless. Or slip your toes into a chic metallic sandal!



Photos: (left to right) Fendi, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein Collection, Chloe