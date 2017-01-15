All the Places Where You Can Donate, Recycle, Resell Your Clothing

Currently on a KonMari cleaning spree? We wouldn't be surprised. It's the first month of the year, and to quote one of the oldest phrases in the English language: "Out with the old; in with the new." And since there's a good chance that nothing you touch will spark any joy (sad), we compiled a helpful list of retailers, stores, organizations to help you unload your unwanted clothes and give them a second life.

TO DONATE

Goodwill: By making a donation you'll help create opportunities for millions of people in search of jobs. Unsure about an item? The chain takes most clothing and household items—when in doubt, call your nearest location. And now, thanks to a partnership with Amazon, you can ship your donated items for free—print out a shipping label at givebackbox.com and drop it off at UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

Housing Works: This amazing organization resells donated items to raise funds to end homelessness and help those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Journelle: Donate a used bra to any one of Journelle's store locations, which will go to Free the Girls, and receive a 20 percent discount off of full-priced bras in store.

Pick Up Please: Donations benefit all U.S. veterans though local, state, and national programs of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Schedule a pick-up online.

Salvation Army: Proceeds from donations fund its Adult Rehabilitation Centers, which give those struggling with addiction the means to find help. Find a drop-off location or schedule a pick-up.

TO RECYCLE

& Other Stories: Bring a bag with any textiles from any brand (you'll receive a 10 percent discount in return), and through the label's recycling partners, those materials will be recycled or upcycled.

Eileen Fisher: Recycle any Eileen Fisher clothing at any Eileen Fisher retailer (you'll receive $5 store credit in return)—all profits from recycled clothing support programs for women, girls, and the environment.

H&M: As part of the megabrand's green initiative, you can drop off any unwanted garment (in any condition, too) at all H&M locations across the globe to be recycled.

Patagonia: For all Patagonia merch that's beyond repair, you can mail it in or drop it off to be recycled or repurposed.

TO RESELL / EARN $

Beacon's Closet: Earn cash or store credit when you bring in gently worn clothing.

Buffalo Exchange: Sell your used clothing by bringing it into a Buffalo Exchange location or through its Sell by Mail program.

Crossroads: They pays 30 percent cash or 50 percent trade credit of selling price, and you can sell through its Sell By Mail option. Unwanted clothing will be donated (they're looking for gently used, on-trend clothing).

eBay Valet: Find things to sell, mail them with a pre-paid shipping label (or drop off at eBay's Drop-Off Center), and when your items sell, receive up to 80 percent of the earnings.

Material Wrld: Trade in items for credit that you can use to shop at its retail partners, including Intermix and Saks.

PoshMark: An app that lets others browse and buy items from your digital closet.

The RealReal: This luxury online consignment site that only deals with high-end brands, like Prada. You'll receive up to 70 percent of the proceeds.

ThredUP: This secondhand clothing site boasts the largest selection of brands. You can earn up to 80 percent on pieces selling for more than $60, up to 40 percent for anything below that.

Vestiaire Collective: Sell your luxury items (this site has more than 1,000 premium brands). Unsure of how much your items are worth? You can use its Resale Calculator to determine their resale value.