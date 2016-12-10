Where to Buy the Exact Robe Coats Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing

With Thanksgiving well behind us and gift season in full swing there’s no more denying the inevitable: Winter is coming. And while, sure, that might not mean that same ice zombie apocalypse about ot happen on Game of Thrones, you still need a proper coat. Now comes the tricky matter of choosing the right one.

If the recent street stylings of our fave celebrities are any indication, a robe silhouette can't fail. Want something versatile enough to go with anything? Follow Ashley Benson’s lead in classic black. Rather make a big of-the-moment statement? A hot pink number, like Victoria Justice’s fuchsia jacket can't lose. Keep scrolling to browse and buy the exact wrap-around pieces they’ve been wearing this season (not to mention several items from the rest of their ensembles), and then focus on holiday shopping (this, this, and this will speed up the process). Remember, you've only got a few weeks left!