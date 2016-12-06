Khloé Kardashian's Denim Line Good American Breaks a Fashion Record

courtesy of Good American
Andrea Cheng
Dec 06, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

Whoa, this is a big deal. One month after Khloé Kardashian and her business partner Emma Grede launched their denim line Good American (you can learn all about the making of it here), the two saw so many sales—they hit the $1 million mark on the first day—that their fledgling brand broke a world record as the biggest denim launch in fashion history.

Clearly, they're onto something. Founded on the celebration of curves (versus shunning them), Good American has found success in providing denim that makes good on their promise to actually fit.

"I’m so happy with the success we have had in the last month, but we have so far to go. This is only the beginning," says Kardashian. "What’s really encouraging is the customer response. When people try the jeans they fall in love. The reviews speak for themselves and that’s something I am really proud of. We’ve created a product that works on a girl who’s size 00 and looks equally great in a size 24."

They launched with three styles—Good Legs (skinny), Good Cuts (straight-leg), and Good Waist (high-waist)—but they just announced that they're planning to drop new products on a bi-weekly basis starting at the end of January 2017, and will expand into other denim areas, including skirts, shorts, and jackets. Want to see what all the fuss is about? Scroll through to shop the record-breaking Good American denim line—and head over to goodamerican.com for more styles.

Good Cuts Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Good Cuts Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $205
Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $149
3 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $149 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Ripped Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $159 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Ripped Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $169 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $159 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Crop Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $169 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Destroyed Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $179 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Destroyed Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $189 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $159 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Crop Released Hem Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $159 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 courtesy of Good American

Good Legs Raw Step Hem Skinny Jeans

Good American available at nordstrom.com $169 SHOP NOW

