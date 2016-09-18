Where to Buy the Fall Transitional Coats That Gigi, Selena, and Rosie Love

"Transitional jackets" are the Goldilocks of outerwear—they're neither too heavy nor too light, but just right. They hit the sweet spot of being insulated enough to act as a buffer against crisp autumnal breezes without the risk of overheating. But among the usual suspects (denim jackets, motos, bombers, cargos, and so on), the surprise sleeper of the season is the duster, a lightweight coat that's similar to a trench in weight, but longer in length and more fluid in shape.

And we get why the celebrities are into it. The shin-grazing topper has all the qualities of a robe (but one that you can wear out in public, obviously)—it's comfortable, it envelops you like a hug, and it flutters behind you with every step. So it makes sense that the stars have been wearing theirs everywhere, from flights to a night out to the red carpet. To get the exact look, we performed our magic, identified eight celebrity outfits, and located where to buy them. You're welcome.