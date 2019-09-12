Here's How to Buy Meghan Markle's Smart Works Capsule Collection

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Almost every item Meghan Markle wears sells out, so it only makes sense that the duchess would use that power for good. As soon as she announced her capsule collection for Smart Works — a charity that supports disadvantaged women entering or re-entering the workforce — we knew we needed to get our hands on those polished pieces. For every pair of pants, blazer, white button-down, dress, or tote sold, one will then be donated to Smart Works. But how, exactly, do we start shopping now that everything has been released?

It's actually a little tricky. Since the royal collaborated with friend and designer Misha Nonoo, as well as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, and Jigsaw, specific items are being sold on each site, meaning you have to hop around and add to multiple carts.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Just Modeled Her Own Clothing Collection

We wanted to make it slightly easier for you to do good and look good, so we've pulled together all the pieces and included links to shop them, below.

To Buy: $125; mishanonoo.com

To Buy: $33; marksandspencer.com

To Buy: $246; jigsaw-online.com

To Buy: $148; jigsaw-online.com

To Buy: $135; johnlewis.com